Lady in red: Primark’s new rose print collection has us swooning

Primark have released a special new collection to celebrate the autumn season, and it really allows your style to…bloom *winks*.

Who said roses can only be the theme of Valentine's Day? Primark are going above and beyond to prove that rose patterns can be worn at any time of the year, including Autum/Winter '19.

The rose print collection focuses on femininity, with soft frills, vibrant reds and bussy bow necklines. We can't think of anything better to fit into our autumn wardrobes, especially with these low prices.

First up, Primark's rose print full-length dress with a cinched waistline priced at just €25:

Primark, €25

What a look. You'll be the centre of attention in any room with a bold colour choice like this one.

Next up- Primark's floral rose print blouse in deep red for only €15;

Primark, €15

The frilled sleeves and shoulders really add to the chic vibes this blouse is giving off. The pussy bow neckline is an added feminine touch.

The next skirt has a colour change from the deep reds of the previous two items, if you want more of a springtime look;

Primark, €18

Did you really think they'd only offer you one type of rose print blouse? Hell no.

Primark's petal blouse with cream colouring really makes the red pop in this final piece. From the frills on the shoulders and sleeves to the collarbone neckline; you really can't get more glamorous.

Primark, €15

The whole collection has a maximum price of €25, so what are you waiting for? Stay rosy this autumn. The rose print range is out now in all Primark stores.