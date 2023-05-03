Comedian Joel Dommett expecting first child with wife Hannah

Joel Dommett is going to be a dad!

Congratulations are in order for Joel and his wife Hannah Cooper as the pair have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The comedian and his model wife took to Instagram to share the exciting news in a joint post on both of their accounts.

The adorable snap features strips of photo booth pictures of the couple looking surprised as well as of Hannah’s blossoming baby bump which Joel is pointing at.

Hannah captioned the sweet announcement, “Does anyone know how to change a nappy?”, before jokingly adding, “Because Joel has s**t himself”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the parents-to-be on their wonderful news.

The former The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright wrote, “Aww that’s incredible news you guys. So so happy for you”.

“The greatest news for yous. ahhh best job ever too BIG LOVE”, penned radio presenter Zoe Ball.

Broadcaster Ferne Cotton added, “I thought you had a twinkle in your eye the other night! Im so happy for you both”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here contestant asked Hannah to marry him back in 2017 before the couple tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece in 2019.

Dommett described their stunning beach ceremony, which was officiated by Love Island’s Iain Stirling, as the ‘best day ever’ when sharing beautiful photos from the special day to his 843K Instagram followers.

Congratulations again to Joel and Hannah on this exciting new chapter in their lives.