The makeup looks giving us all the inspiration for heading out this weekend!

After so long stuck at home with nowhere to go, we’re finally able to go out and about again. The only problem? We’ve completely forgotten how to get ready for a night out!

After so long with wearing only minimal makeup and only doing our hair to sit in on a Zoom quiz or go for stupid walk with a stupid coffee, we’re totally out of practice in getting our glam on!

Luckily, Instagram is here as always to help us to feel like our best selves when we head out this weekend. We’ve put together some of our favourite Instagram makeup tutorials from this week to give you all the inspo and all the know-how to get the glam look you deserve to rock this weekend, no matter what your plans!

Looking for a glowy and subtly glam look this weekend? Look no further than this tutorial from Stella that combines a bright and almost summery red lip with a low-key shimmery eye look that just screams light summer glam! It might not be that time of year just yet, but we’re all craving a little brightness in our lives and this vibrant lip paired with dewy skin and clean , brushed out brows gives that barely-there look that we love to wear during the summer months!

Want to take that glam glow to the next level? This look from Ortal amps up the glam, giving you the perfect sexy and sultry look for this weekend. While it stays away from dark and dramatic colours, this look still managed to create a little drama with its fluttery lashes, chic highlight and full-volume brushed out brows. The dainty peachy tones work together with a shimmer to create a fun and elegant look, perfect for a girly brunch to catch up this weekend!

Looking for a look filled with even more drama? Mandy’s look that she did for a wedding recently is giving us major makeup envy, so we’re dying for an occasion to recreate it! The deep purple tones mixed with the stunning rusts and burnt oranges creates an almost-sunset effect around her lids, creating a dusky and dramatic effect. Paired with her glass-like skin and intense contour, she gives us all the date night inspiration with this sexy and intense look.

Get creative with your look this weekend, with Jessica’s fun and artsy graphic eyeline, putting a twist on our usual cat eye! The shimmery blue liner is in an almost Egyptian-like style of wing, with a golden centre to highlight the dramatic shape on the lid. Glowing natural skin and a peachy pretty lip are subtle enough to let the eyes speak for themselves – this is definitely a style for the more daring among us, but we think it would suit those with blue eyes to really make them pop for a fun night out with the girls this Saturday!

Chic, simple and sophisticated – we could talk all day about Amy’s stunning look here. A smudged-out brown liner highlights the model’s icy blue eyes, while the mascara technique on the bottom lashes slightly clumps them together, giving a 60s, Twiggy-style effect that we’re loving! A bold and bright red lip ties the whole look together with a statement colour, highlighting her flawless skin that Amy keeps clean and simple, with no contour or highlight. We’re definitely trying out this simple but dramatic look this weekend!

This last look is jaw-droppingly stunning and perfect for a night out this weekend! We’re getting slight Euphoria/Valentine’s vibes from this look with its sultry and sexy pink cat eye. Dramatic wings and fluttery lashes give this pretty in pink look a fun and ‘It Girl’ style that all your girlfriends will envy. A glossy lip gives this look a Y2K/2000s mean girl style that reminds us of Regina George!