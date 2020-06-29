The ultimate life lessons I learned from watching Gilmore Girls

My love for Gilmore Girls knows no bounds. Once I entered the world of Stars Hollow there was no going back.

The show introduced me to the love of my life Jess Mariano and has engraved the lyrics to Carole King’s Where You Lead in my mind forever.

It also taught me some of the most wonderful life lessons that I will always carry with me.

This too shall pass:

Queen Gilmore herself taught me the most valuable lesson out of all the show’s ladies. During the revival series Emily moved me to tears as she dealt with life without her beloved husband. Throughout the four episodes we see her deal with Richard’s death (which I will never ever get over) and make huge lifestyle changes. Emily showed me that the dark days will make you a better, stronger and truer version of yourself.

Coffee makes everything better:

I am convinced that Gilmore Girls has strengthened my love for coffee. I can’t go a day without drinking a cup of jo. I turn into a little gremlin when I don’t have my daily dose. Lorelai guzzles up mug after mug of coffee, but I don’t think I’ve reached her level just yet. If only my local cafe offered free coffee refills like Luke’s Diner does.

Don’t let anyone stop you from pursuing your dream:

I will never ever be happy with Lane’s ending. She deserved so much better than the disappointing storyline she had in the revival episodes. Mrs Kim and her strict rules terrified me, so I’m not surprised Lane fled the nest when her mum stopped her from following her dreams. I felt so proud of Lane when she moved out of her family home and showed us that nobody should hold you back from doing what you love.

Hep Alein were EVERYTHING

Find your happy place:

Gilmore Girls always makes me feel warm because of the homey feel it gives off. Every character on the show seems to have their own happy place; a spot that makes them feel cosy and safe. For Luke it’s the diner that his dad owned. For Rory it’s the library. For Lane it’s behind the drums. For Suki it’s the kitchen. Gilmore Girls showed me that having that go-to place is essential especially on those dull, dreary days when the world is getting you down.

Your mum is your best friend for life:

Lorelai Gilmore is my spirit animal. I admire her passion, her spirit and her undying love for 80s pop culture (My heart bursts with joy whenever she mentions the Brat Pack.) Lorelai and Rory’s relationship is the thing I loved about the show the most. We all argue with our mums from time to time, whether that’s over forgetting to take the washing in when the rain is pouring down or over harsh words you regret saying in the heat of the moment.

The Gilmore girls certainly went through their fair share of ups and downs, but their bond always remained strong. The show reminded me of just how lucky I am to have a close relationship with my mam.

Oy with the poodles already!