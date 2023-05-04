These are the best ways to help ease your painful period cramps

Period pain is the bane of our existence every single month. Every few weeks, we’re hit with these awful aches and pains, and sometimes, they can get so intense that it feels like they’re never going to disappear.

Not only do these cramps affect us physically, but they also can have a huge impact on us mentally, as the continuous pain can cause us to lose focus and feel exhausted.

If you’re currently battling the cursed time of the month and you’re in desperate need of some natural pain relief methods, then we are here for you!

Below, we have curated a list of some of the most renowned natural remedies for period pains. All of these have been tried and tested, and have been popular for decades now. Of course, some of these might not work for everyone, but we guarantee that they are all worth a try:

Hot water bottle

This is probably the number one method to help alleviate period cramps, and we would be completely lost without it. Not only do hot water bottles keep us warm and toasty during the freezing winter months, but they are also a godsend during our period. There’s no better feeling than applying a heavenly hot water bottle to your tummy or back, and feeling the intensity slowly ease away. Be sure to invest in one – you won’t regret it!

Drink up herbal teas

We all love a good cuppa, but when it comes to battling period pain, herbal teas are definitely the best choice. Caffeine will only make you feel worse! Instead, we would recommend trying other options such as chamomile, fennel or ginger tea. Not only are these teas designed to calm you and lift any stress you have, but they also have anti-inflammatory properties, which will help to alleviate the pain in your muscles.

Yoga stretches

Yoga is renowned for helping us to relax, and that is especially true for when you are suffering with the worst amount of period pain! Whether you’re a total novice or a yoga obsessive, taking a few minutes to do some poses and stretches can work wonders. Yoga moves will allow your stomach and back muscles to stretch fully, which in turn will help to slowly bring your cramps to a stop.

A gentle walk

Trust us, we understand that exercise is usually the last thing on your mind when you’re doubled over in discomfort from period pain. However, it’s a well-known fact that even a simple, gentle walk can be great for alleviating cramps. Whether it be a short walk around your neighbourhood, or even a few laps around your home, the movement will both distract your mind from the pain and will help to ease the pressure.

Massage and relax

Sounds simple, but a massage can be highly effective to alleviate the pressures of period pain. Of course, we’d all love to take a trip to the spa and relax with a soothing massage, but a lot of the time, this isn’t feasible. Don’t worry though, as this is the kind of massage that you can do yourself! Grab a body lotion, coconut oil, or even some essential oils, smooth it over your hands, and slowly massage your abdomen in gentle circles to help prevent cramps from worsening.

Bath time

Similar to a hot water bottle, a piping hot bath can also be a brilliant way to ease those nasty period pains. A nice bath can be relaxing on any occasion, but especially when your body is in desperate need of some TLC. If you have some in your home, we would recommend adding Epsom salts to your bath, as they are specially targeted to help alleviate sore muscles. Light a few candles, put on some soothing music, slide yourself into the water, and enjoy.

Doctor’s orders

Unfortunately, many women often struggle to find home remedies that help to take their period pain away. If nothing is curing your cramps, there might be a specific medical reason why they are causing you more agony than normal each month. In this case, we would suggest booking an appointment with your GP, as they will likely have several options available for you to make things easier for you during your period. Don’t be afraid to ask for advice!