Midweek Meal: These slow-cooked pork chops are simply divine

Now that most of the Covid restrictions have been lifted, life is about to get a little bit busier, which means it’s time to dust off the slow cooker and put it to good use once again!

This juicy and flavoursome slow-cooked pork chop recipe is one of our all-time favourites, and we find ourselves returning to it time and time again. It really is a mid-week saviour, perfect for those mental days when putting a hearty, home cooked meal on the table come 6pm is the last thing on your mind.

Serve these sumptuous chops with some creamy mash and fresh greens for a truly delectable, quick and easy dinner.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 5 hours

Ingredients:

I600g (about 4) pork chops

Herb rub:

Handful, fresh rosemary leaves

2 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Rosemary sauce:

3 tbsp butter

2 tbsp plain flour

1 tsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

140ml chicken stock

200ml cream

½ tsp ground dried rosemary

¼ tsp ground dried sage

2-3 tablespoons roux (see below)

6 mushrooms, sliced

Method:

Mix the herb rub together and spread over the pork chops. Brown the pork chops in a skillet for 5 minutes turning once.

To make the roux, melt the butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat. Add the flour and whisk until smooth then remove from heat.

For the cream sauce, cook the onion and garlic in the olive oil until slightly soft. Add the chicken stock and reduce by half over medium heat.

Add the cream, rosemary and sage. Let simmer and thicken after adding the roux and the mushrooms.

Place the pork chops in the slow cooker and then pour the sauce and mushrooms over the top. Cook on low for 5 hours.

This goes well with mash and salad.