You can now do High School Musical and Mamma Mia themed workouts

Finally, a home workout routine we can really get behind!

Certified personal trainer, group fitness instructor and creator of EMK HIIT, Emily has created a series of extremely fun dance heavy home workouts, all to the tunes of some of our favourite songs.

The good news is that they’re all available for free, to watch and enjoy from Emily’s YouTube channel – emkfit.

So if you’re one of those people who loves to jam out to High School Musical in the gym, then these are the workout videos for you! Emily has already covered so many different genres, from Brittany Spears, to One Direction, Taylor Swift and Broadway tunes to Mamma Mia and she's even made a Shrek themed workout.

You’re bound to find at least a few options which are sure to persuade you to get up off the couch, and get moving and grooving.

However, you might want to bring a glass of water, as these workouts are by no means a walk in the park. Due to Emily’s combination of super easy dance exercise moves, these HIIT workouts are bound to make you break a sweat.

If you’re not a dancer, or if you're like me and think of yourself as choreographically-challenged, then don’t worry. As Emily says, “Fake it ‘til you make it’. These dance HIIT workouts are all about having fun and breaking a sweat, not getting the moves right.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we need to Bop to the Top.