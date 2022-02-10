Our favourite cleaning hacks on Instagram right now will give your home a refresh!

There is nothing we love better than scrolling through life hacks on our Instagram reels.The things people come up with never cease to amaze us, finding solutions to problems that we didn't even know we had!

And there's no better corner of Instagram for this than #cleaninghacks instagram. These content creators's home are positively gleaming and we can only aspire to their levels of cleanliness – but in the meantime, their simple hacks and DIY tricks are here to inspire us to do a little spring cleaning this week! Check out our favourites this week below!

If you love satisfying cleaning videos and aren’t already following aurikatariina on Instagram, what are you doing? This stove video is just the tip of the iceberg of her amazing tips and tricks to get your home sparkling! She volunteers to clean people’s homes who are suffering from mental health problems and haven’t been able to maintain their space.

This video is the perfect hack for anyone struggling with stubborn stovetop stains – sometimes no matter how hard you go at them with your scrubbing, these kinds of cooked-in stains can seem just impossible to remove. But all you really need is a little time and elbow grease! Auri applies oven cleaner and plastic wrap to allow the chemicals to react for 24 hours and work away at the stains before using steel scrubs to work away at the last of the food stains. Wipe to remove the last of the residue and give your oven top extra shine with a little stove polish to keep it gleaming!

Getting to those awkward high up spots when we’re cleaning can seem like such an effort that most of the time, we just end up leaving them, not quite realizing how dirty them can get. But the tops of cabinets, walls, skirting boards – these things make a difference not only in terms of cleanliness and dust particles floating around your home, but also in you home’s overall look! We never realise how filthy the place looks until we do a good clean of the base boards!

Marquita’s hack makes keeping on top of those awkward spots just that bit easier, with her – very aesthetically pleasing – reel, showing us how to keep that fresh and clean smell ever-present in our home. An angled mop that’s kept separate from your floor mop is the key to this hack, along with a delicious-smelling cleaner – but preferably natural. Anyone with kids knows exactly how dirty walls can get with sticky handprints, dirty shoes and with pets, so a quick go-over now and again will make all the difference in the world!

Corista’s simple and natural hacks are giving us life! So easy and quick, she shows how our homes can be sparkling in a few simple steps. With three hacks in one video using an ingredient that you can find in any fruit bowl in any home, you’ll be rushing to try these out to get that fresh and natural clean feel around your space!

Popping a half lemon in the dishwasher will remove limescale and clear out your dishwasher’s nooks and crannies, meaning your dishes will be squeaky clean thanks to its cleared-out filters! The lemon and salt hack to shine up our sinks is definitely our favourite though! Giving our sinks a good scrub to get rid of rust and water stains means our kitchen will smell and look amazing! Drains are another spot we usually neglect but can really add to the odour of a kitchen with all its food and cooking! And all of that waste going down the drain has to go somewhere! So a little chemical reaction of lemon and baking soda can clear out all the built up grease and dirt and have your sink smelling fresh!

This was definitely one of our favourite videos that we came across recently! Our washing machine isn’t necessarily somewhere we think of when doing a big proper clean of our pantry, even though it’s probably one of the dirtier things in our home if we really think about it. Picking up all our dirty laundry and filtering it out, our washing machines need to be cleaned out too!

Laura’s hacks target every part of the machine to clear it out and therefore ensuring less wear and tear – meaning it will last far longer! Cleaning out the nooks and crannies like the detergent drawer, the seal and even the drum itself! Opening up and releasing the trapped dirt in the filter is a great way to keep your laundry smelling fresh and your washing machine doing the best job it can! Simple products like washing up liquids and baking soda can make all the difference!

Our mattresses can trap odours – that’s a simple fact of being human, we sweat, we harbour bacteria, our skin has oils – and for at least 7-8 hours a day every single day, all that is soaking through our sheets onto our mattresses! But because we only see it when we change our sheets, it may not always occur to us that it needs a refresh too!

Tanya’s hack helps to tackle odours and stains to give your mattress that update that it needs – without having to buy any sort of heavy industrial tools! Work away any stains with your stain remover of choice with a damp cloth and oil-scented baking soda to de-odourise naturally. Let it all soak into the material and hoover it up to leave a heavenly scent! If you feel like it, a little fabric freshener can give it that lasting scent for super fresh feel!