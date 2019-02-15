Miley Cyrus shares ADORABLE unseen wedding pics with Liam

Thank God for Miley Cyrus. She has fully MADE our Valentine's Day by essentially sharing her entire wedding album, and we're lining up in droves to see it.

In honour of the (apparent) most romantic day of the year, the 26-year-old singer gave her fans an inside look at her picture-perfect nuptials to actor Liam Hemsworth.

She posted candid photos of the bride and groom to her Instagram, and she was looking absolutely gorgeous.

She captioned the first image; "My Valentine every single day." Too cute, Miley. You're both stunning.

The next image shows the happy couple embracing, with the caption; "Thank you for always bending down to hug me…I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!"

There is a definite height difference, so we have mad respect for Liam for bending down. The bar is super low…

Next up is a photograph of the happy pair smiling at someone out of range of the camera, but we get a glimpse of an unreal wedding cake.

Miley and Liam wed in a small, intimate ceremony at their Tennessee estate on December 23, and the general public had no clue it was happening.

Fans first began to suspect that the actor and singer, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2010, were exchanging vows when clips of their celebration began to spread on social media.

Miley confirmed that herself and Liam married after 10 YEARS of dating on St. Stephen's Day.

The Nothin' Breaks Like A Heart songstress shared a photo of herself in the beautiful Vivienne Westwood wedding gown, and we were FLOORED.

Keep the pictures coming, gal. We crave them.

Feature image: StyleCaster