Read it and weep: 5 moving books you won’t be able to put down

Sometimes all you want to do is have a big cry. We’re all feeling overwhelmed and a little fed up so letting the tears go could be good for your soul. Scientists have actually claimed that crying can be good, especially for those of us who are feeling a little more stressed than usual.

If you’re in dire need of a good ‘ol sob then why don’t you pick up one of these heart-wrenching books? You’ll be welling up from chapter one so have your tissues at the ready!

One Day by David Nicholls

This is quite possibly one of the most heartbreaking love stories of all time. Nicholls shares the story of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley over a couple of decades, from their days at college to parenthood. We follow their relationship through the happiest and most complicated stages in this beautiful book.

Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott

This gut-wrenching read will open your eyes about what it is like to live with cystic fibrosis. Stella and Will meet at hospital, where they are both CF patients. The pair quickly fall in love with one another, but they must stay six feet apart at all times or else their health and lives will be in danger.

Still Alice by Lisa Genova

Still Alice is a tender and honest book about 50-year-old Alice Howland’s descent into early onset Alzheimer’s disease. She’s a celebrated Harvard professor, loving mother, doting wife and fiercely independent, but she starts to notice forgetfulness creeping into her life.

Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano

One summer morning, a flight takes off from New York to Los Angeles. There are 191 passengers aboard. When the plane suddenly crashes in a field in Colorado, twelve-year-old Edward Adler, is the sole survivor. Dear Edward depicts Edward’s life in the crash’s aftermath as he struggles to make sense of the meaning of his survival, the strangeness of his sudden fame, and to find his place in the world without his family.

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

This heartbreaking love story reminds us just how fragile life can be. It is an unexpected and eye-opening read about the power of female friendship, the things we’d do for our friends and how empty our lives would be without them. It reminds us to hold them in our hearts and to appreciate every moment we get to spend together.