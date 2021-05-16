The most satisfying skincare routines on Instagram right now

With summer just around the corner, our skincare routine is in need of shaking up.

Gone is the cold, chapping wind that robs our skin of all its hydration and it's been replaced with warmer – sweatier(!!) – days that require a change up in our moisturising routine. We want lighter skincare that's just as effective, but with a few tweaks for the summer months – more salicylic acid to counteract the greasiness of sunscreen, a more lightweight moisturiser that gives us that gorgeous summer glow.

These skincare routines that we've picked out below from the beauty gurus of Instagram should have all the suggestions you need to really shine with your best skincare self this summer!

The blemish queen (AKA Nicole) is all about teaching you how to love your authentic self. She suffered form severe acne that impacted hugely on her mental health and self esteem, but her motto ‘Same skin, different mentality’ made her turn around her mindset.

‘Each morning you can make a choice,’ she writes. ‘You can CHOOSE to spend hours in front of the mirror depressed about the state of your skin, picking at your pimples, and fixating on your scars OR— you can CHOOSE to get up, be powerful, be successful, and be YOU! Now I’m not saying it’s EASY to make this choice, but it sure does feel soooo much better! Today I encourage you to choose joy, even if it feels like you don’t deserve it, even if it feels too hard. You are worthy of experiencing joy, regardless of the state of your skin.’

Her skincare routine is all about skin positivity, self love and real skin, so no filters, no unrealistic product peddling and no negativity.

In this skincare series she highlights the Clearstem skincare range, celebrating the launch of Clearstem’s new Bodyglow stem cell body oil (which makes you literally glisten like a goddess) & their new Softskin body lotion (which smells amazing).

Clearstem makes products that are not only anti-acne and free of pore-clogging ingredients, but also anti-ageing! Nicole has been using products from this brand for over a year and has found amazing with them.

The stunning Victoria Lyn never disappoints with her makeup looks, which are fresh and colourful, but her skincare hauls are also worth giving her a follow. This cute and quick tutorial is all about hydration and protection.

‘Super cute skincare vibes! Loving these aloe sheet masks!’

She begins with a Straight Chillin’ Cooling Aloe Sheet mask, that gives her cleansed skin that extra dose of moisture, infused with Aloe Vera, famous for it’s hydrating, cooling properties.

Next, she take the Porris 24k gold crystal collagen eye mask to give an instant deep hydrating boost to the sensitive area. The skin around the eye is very thin and very fragile, meaning it needs its own skincare routine, just like her lips. It’s a prime spot for showing premature ageing so using products like the eye masks means that Victoria avoids dry, puffy eyes later on dow the line that can look very ageing.

She finished up with City Beauty Blue Defense Hyrdogel that is packed with hyaluronic acid – the best ingredient for super dry skin. Lightweight and ultra hydrating, it can be used day or night, like Victoria uses it to lock in all that hydration. It’s also great for anyone using a screen with blue light a lot – a great working from home hack!

Chloe Morello has been one of my favourite beauty Instgrammers since I first joined. All about simple products and looks, her goal is to create such flawless skin through her skincare routine that minimal makeup is needed. Plus, she’s absolutely hilarious, and well worth a follow for her ‘alter-ego’ character, Claudia, alone.

This ‘Early morning depuff’ routine is incredibly satisfying to watch. Chloe simply glows by the end of it, working her skin to hydrate it and get rid of some of the inflammation.

‘Have been waking up feeling puffy and tired lately, but this little routine has helped me look & feel fresh!'

She uses Facehalo Original, Freshbeauty Kombucha Cleansing Treatment which isa majorly clarifying cleanser designed to remove impurities and pollutants. Next she uses the Dermalogica Neck Fit Contour Serum and Tatcha Golden Camelia Beauty Oil, which is key for locking in moisture, adding instant nourishment, and infusing your skincare routine with radiance.

She uses Mountlai’s Jade Gua Sha, which is a technique going viral on Instagram and Tik Tok at the moment and has its roots in ancient Chinese culture as a beauty technique to reduce puffiness around the face. N She follows this up the Sacheubeauty Roller to cool the skin after the gua sha treatment. Olehenriksen Banana Bright Eye Cream helps with dark circles and pigmentation around the delicate eye skin and the Biossance Squalane SPF is there to protect her skin all day from harmful UVA and UVB rays. She finishes of with Glowrecipe Lip Pop and Caudalieus Vinopure Mist for a little extra glow!

I love Rady’s looks because she can go from totally dramatic and over the top to simple and glowing and pared back. Her range is amazing and she is always fun and accessible to follow along with.

Tis night time skincare routine in collaboration with Revolution is all about relaxation, skincare and winding down for the night. We could all do with a little help with our evening routines and drifting off to sleep these days, so Rady’s chilled routine is perfect for us!

‘Luxury facial at home experience but make it affordable! So excited to finally try the new @revolutionskincare Overnight range! It made my skin glow and it felt super soft and hydrated.’

She starts with the Revolution Overnight Cleansing Oil to wipe away her makeup and impurities in her skin. After washing that off, she goes in with the Overnight Eye Cream, gently rolling it into the thin skin around the eyes with a quartz roller to cool down the skin and get rid of nay inflammation in the area.

Next, she uses the Overnight Concentrate to do its rejuvenating work while she sleeps, as it’s enriched with relaxing essential oils and natural fragrances to help you unwind, and nourishing textures to comfort and rejuvenate tired complexions.

She gently pats the lavender-infused Overnight Sleeping Mask into her skin to encourage a better sleep and tops it all off with the relaxing and fragrant Overnight Calming Mist. Heavenly!

When we want a dramatic look, we know to go to Thuy Le! Thuy’s trademark glowing skin and strong brows make all her makeup looks iconic, but her skin in the most unbelievably smooth palette for her makeup skills. Finding her signature glow meant she’s had to try out tons of products to find out what was just right for her, and now she has her skincare routine down, sharing it with us so we can glow too!

She starts off with the ever classic Garnier rose Micellar water to remove any makeup, sunscreen or oil that ahs gathered on her face throughout the days and goes in with the Summer Fridays super amino gel cleanser which has a dash of mineral-rich sea water, designed to cleanse moisturise and nourish skin while balancing it back to its natural pH.

Next she uses Origins ginzing scrub cleanser to double cleanse (very important!) and follows it up with Renskincare daily aha tonic that brightens and tightens skin gently, meaning no irritation. Murad skincare vita C glycolic serum is the next step to add an extra boost of glow and radiance to the skin, along with the famous Esteelauderuk supreme night cream and Fresh beauty’s vitamin nectar glow water which smells absolutely amazing.

Who’s routine are you going to steal?