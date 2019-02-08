Your UNRIVALLED top 12 list of Valentine’s Day beauty products

We absolutely ADORE Valentine's Day, not only because celebrating romance usually gives us an excuse to pamper ourselves, but because it's a wonderful time of the year for cosmetics shopping.

Why buy roses or chocolates when you can get the best beauty products around?

We've decided to curate a list of our top 12 makeup, skincare and cosmetic goods for this year's Valentine's Day; whether it's for a hot date, a dinner for the gals or even a cosy night in with Netflix and a furry friend.

From your favourite smouldering red lipstick to sparkling pink eye-shadows and rose-scented perfume; 'tis the season for LOVE in beauty-land.

1. Charlotte Tilbury 'Hot Lips' red lipstick in Carina's Love.

Inspired by Chinese actress Carina Lau, this bold and sexy red lippy inspires confidence in any woman who wears it. It's siren red and has light-diffusing pigments that create a luminous finish for a full-bodied effect.

In Chinese culture, the colour red is representative of good fortune and joy, so it's positively perfect for Valentine's Day, right?

There's a great reason why Charlotte Tilbury is a globally renowned brand, and their matte lipstick range stands by their statement of good-quality products for women.

The creamy formula, protection from UV damage and seamless finish are just three reasons why this lipstick makes our top 12. Enjoy it in all it's glory, gals.

2. L'Occitane Romantic Rose collection

For Valentine's Day, it's only too important to smell and feel your best. We've found the ideal scent for the eve: ROSE. French powerhouse brand L'Occitane have gifted us with a set, that we all both need and deserve.

The gorgeous and elegant fragrance set includes: Rose Eau de Toilette, Rose Shower Gel, Rose Body Lotion and Rose Hand Cream.

L'Occitane 'Romantic Rose' collection is priced at €69 from the L'Occitane website.

3. Too Faced 'better than sex' mascara

The 'Better Than Sex Mascara' Hourglass-Shaped Brush is genuinely revolutionary.

Formed by discovering the bust-waist-hip ratio of an iconic silver screen Blonde Bombshell, the brush has the ideal silhouette that separates lashes for voluminous perfection.

The collagen-fuelled mascara formula give you redefined lashes which stretch to unreal lengths, for romantic dinner date eyes.

4. CND nails

Nail brand CND Vinylux have just debuted their new range, featuring stunning pinks, dark berry, ravishing reds and blush tones to show off your romantic side.

Mambo Beat, Rose Bud, Hot Pop Pink, Tinted Love, Wildfire and Dark Lava are ideal for a hot date, or pretty much anything the night has in store; There's a colour for every kind of date.

For Valentine's Day, why not treat yourself to a some gorgeous new shades from the iconic brand? You'll feel pampered and date-ready in no time.

Buy: CND

Price: €11.95 (Shellac and Vinylux)

5. L'Oreal Paris Go Purple shampoo

For anyone with platinum blonde, highlighted, silver, bleached hair and all shades in between, the L'Oreal Paris Go Purple shampoo is a TOTAL WINNER.

Finding the best purple shampoo to keep the brassiness out of light-coloured hair can be tricky, but thankfully L'Oreal Paris have solved that problem just in time for Valentine's Day.

Tried and tested by us, we can guarantee that this stuff genuinely works. Any yellow tones are washed out, leaving your hair looking bright and rejuvenated. Yes girls.

L'Oreal Paris Go Purple shampoo is priced at €8.95 from all major retailers now.

6. Dermalogica intensive moisture balance

Promising to deliver nourishment beyond the skin's surface, the Dermalogica intensive moisture balance cream is 100 percent professional grade.

It's vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and uses NO artificial colours or flavouring; it's legit eco-friendly while clearing up all those dry skin worries. We'll take 10, please?

7. Rimmel London Wonder'Luxe mascara

Finally we have discovered the best clump-free mascara in town, with four oils to it's lash-loving Wonder collection.

For volumised, thick and full lashes, with maximum volume; Rimmel's your go-to product.

Rimmel has even infused argan oil into it's four-oil complex, as well as Maracuja oil, Marula oil and Camellia oil for conditioning and protection from hair splitting.

Argan oil is renowned for nourishing properties, so mascara won't have to damage those eyelashes anymore. Thank GAWD.

8. Sculpted by Aimee Connolly: The 4-in-1 lip liner pen

Why have one Valentine's Day lip liner when you could have four, stunning shades?

Grab yourself the Nude or the Pink edition, whichever you're in the mood for will light up your night. Each edition has four beautiful shades, from 'Buff', 'Bare', and 'Peach' to 'Rose', 'Blush' and 'Rouge', you're in for a treat.

Line the perfect pout with makeup guru Aimee Connolly, she's only gone and made the holy grail of lip liners.

9. Garnier Ultimate Blends almond crush shampoo and conditioner

Garnier Ultimate Blends are launching up to 98 percent natural origin haircare, and we could NOT be more excited about it.

Your hair will feel cleansed, nourished and weightless using their almond crush shampoo and conditioner, which is made with a blend of organic almond milk and agave sap.

The gentle formula is a complete game-changer; did we mention it's 100 percent vegan?

Garnier Ultimate Blends almond crush shampoo and conditioner are priced at €4.95 each and are available from all major retailers.

10. La Roche Posay Lipikar Cleansing Oil AP+

La Roche Posay have long been one of our go-to skincare brands, and their new cleansing oil for dry skin will save the day for those of you who are PLAGUED with this skin type.

It's a soap-free, paraben-free and alcohol-free pH neutral shower oil that gives your skin the lipids it needs to reconstruct the skin barrier,

Skin with atopic tendencies or extreme dryness will CRAVE this product, it also soothes that feeling of tightness many of us know and hate.

11. Anastasia Beverley Hills Modern Renaissance eyeshadow palette

From white shades like 'Tempera' and 'Vermeer' to baby pink 'Bijon Fresco', bold raspberry 'Love Letter' and 'Venetian Red', even brown shades like 'Red Ochre' and 'Cyrprus Umber', we're dazzled by these Renaissance-inspired tones.

The range is gorgeous; this collection of matte and metallic eye-shadows is PERFECT for creating dazzling cosmetic effects this Valentine's Day.

Anastasia Beverley Hills always create the best products, which means they sell out fast. Grab yours now online from Cult Beauty to avoid disappointment.

12. Bioderma Sensibio Foaming Gel

Leading French brand Bioderma has introduced the new Sensibio foaming gel, and all we can say is: WOW.

The gel is specifically created to soothe and hydrate your skin to ensure it's free of trapped oil and impurities.

It's mild but cleansing active ingredients calm irritations and will leave your skin feeling squeaky clean just in time for your Valentine's Day make-up regime.

Buy: Cloud10 Beauty or select pharmacies nationwide

Price: €13

That concludes the round-up of our top 12 ultimate Valentine's Day beauty products: tried and tested.

You'll be getting a faster heartbeat and butterflies in your stomach just looking at these gems, let alone using them. They'll melt your heart, and self-love is all about treating yourselves, right?

Feature image: YouTube