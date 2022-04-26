Midweek Bake: How to make chocolate oaty cookie bars

If you’re looking for new and delicious ways of using up any leftover Easter chocolate that might be lingering around the cupboards, then this is the perfect recipe for you!

This scrumptious bake is super simple to put together, requiring only a few basic ingredients — most of which you probably already have in your pantry at home — making it such a great, budget-friendly recipe!

These sweet oaty bars are great for picnics, lunch boxes and tea-time treats. Give them a go and check out the full recipe below;

Makes: 24

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 35 mins

Ingredients:

60g plain flour

60g wholemeal flour

80g porridge oats

160g light brown soft sugar

110g butter, softened

397g tinned condensed sweetened milk

110g chopped walnuts

175g plain chocolate, chopped

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas mark 4.

Lightly butter a 20x30cm baking tin, or line the bottom with greaseproof paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine both flours, oats, brown sugar and butter then mix well. The mixture should be crumbly.

Reserve 6 to 8 tablespoons of the oat mixture and press the remainder on the bottom of the prepared tin. Bake for 10 minutes.

Pour the condensed milk evenly over the baked base. Sprinkle with nuts and chocolate, then top with the reserved oat mixture and press down firmly.

Bake again until lightly browned. This should take about 25 minutes.

Cool completely before cutting into small squares or slices and enjoy!