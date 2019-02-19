Una Healy WERKS the runway for Oxfam at London Fashion Week

Una hasn't had an easy few weeks.

Her ex-husband Ben Foden admitting to his infidelity last week, but instead of dwelling on it, the former Saturdays singer stormed the runway at London Fashion Week and turned every head.

The 37-year-old appeared in Oxfam's Fashion Fighting Poverty Catwalk Show at Ambika 3 last night, showing off her fashionista roots.

She captioned her Instagram post;

"It was a real honour to walk the Oxfam #fashionfightingpoverty fashion show as part of London fashion week this evening", showing herself in a black svelte outfit with a plunging neckline. She's looking FIERCE.

The mum-of-two sported gorgeous black boots and loose black trousers, with her hair styled simply and tucked behind her ears. Very Parisian chic, we feel.

She flashed a smile at the end of the catwalk, showing her excitement at representing the iconic charity in their fashion foray.

The glamorous Irish star could easily pursue a modelling career, she looks like she was born on the runway. We're glad she didn't let her ex-husband's confession dampen her moment.

In a recent interview, Ben admitted that he cheated on Una, but also claimed his infidelity wasn’t the only reason for the end of the relationship.

"At the moment anything that’s published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so because I was the one who committed adultery. But at the same time, it wasn’t the only reason for our divorce to go through."

"It’s not ideal, but we’re very amicable, we’re getting through it, we’re not the first people in the world to get divorced. We’ve got two little kids we adore," he concluded.

Una is since loved up with her new boyfriend, Tipperary hurler David Breen, and appears unfazed by her ex.

She's absolutely slaying the fashion runway anyway, and for an unreal cause. Herself and fellow singer Emeli Sande walked alongside supermodels as they took to the catwalk for Oxfam’s show to highlight sustainable fashion.

The musicians joined top models Stella Tennant and Laura Bailey at the Fashion Fighting Poverty event, showcasing Oxfam clothes specially picked by stylist Bay Garnett from the organisation’s online and high street shops.

Fair play, gals.

Feature image: Entertainment Daily