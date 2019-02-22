This crazy Khloe Kardashian Konspiracy theory has us REELING

Someone pick us up off the cold, hard ground, because we are CONFUSED as hell after hearing the latest conspiracy theory regarding the Kardashians.

The famous family are absolutely embroiled in the drama (where else would they be?) after Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, AKA Kylie Jenner's bestie.

Tristan is the father of Khloe's daughter, True Thompson, and has been caught up in his fair share of infidelity scandals himself, having cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant multiple times. Classy.

Brace yourselves for this next part, because the Konspiracy of Khloe Kardashian is about to let a Kat out of the bag. It's major.

Fans are now speculating that Khloe created Jordyn Woods as a "honey trap" for Tristan, knowing he would cheat and create yet another scandal. All for the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Yup, people genuinely think the family are orchestrating this chaos. Kris Jenner specifically, which we TOTALLY believe. The momager is iconic, and can spin drama from legit nothing at all.

This Khloe Kardashian / Tristan / Jordyn drama screams honey trap and a Season 17 story line. The devil works hard…… pic.twitter.com/9foghzwZ29 — Elisa Duncan Cullen (@ElisaD_C) February 20, 2019

One Twitter user wrote; "This Khloe Kardashian/Tristan/Jordyn drama screams honey trap and a season 17 story line." We have to agree, the timing is perfect.

The family are positively gifted at staying relevant. Many presume that the only reason Khloe took Tristan back after he cheated was for this precise reason; more drama.

Imagine planting your younger sister's 21-year-old BFF (who lives in her mansion for free) as a honey trap for your love rat boyfriend…Imagine…

What if the Kardashians planted Jordyn as a honey trap to test Tristan? The man has form, until now she's been a good friend to Kylie. I sense a set up. Tristan failed & he's out! — Cookie (@MissDonnaCooke) February 20, 2019

Another user wrote; "The man has form, until now she's been a good friend to Kylie. I sense a set up. Tristan failed & he's out." It was all a major Tristan Test, and predictably the lad failed.

He cheated on his ex-girlfriend, who was also pregnant, with Khloe. It's not that surprising he can't change his cheater ways, is it?

Others think that Jordyn herself was in on the entire plan with the Kardashians, which is craziness at it's finest.

Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods planned this together so Khloe would have a good reason to dump Tristan – A Conspiracy — nick (@VersaceDeIRey) February 19, 2019

"Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods planned this together so Khloe would have a good reason to dump Tristan – A Conspiracy," one eagle-eyed fan tweeted. We're SO here for these thoughts.

Another, even wilder, theory ponders the thought that Khloe and TRISTAN HIMSELF were in on the gag together;

"Conspiracy: Tristan Thompson didn’t really cheat on Khloe Kardashian, they made the whole thing up to make more money like Beyoncé and Jay-Z did in 2018."

This gal is referencing Beyoncé's iconic Lemonade album, which was a direct response to Jay-Z's cheating scandal with "Becky with the good hair." The general public were enthralled.

Jordyn Woods has reportedly moved out of Kylie Jenner's home, which is probably for the best.

Khloe has also responded by posting a series of cryptic tweets about pain and betrayal, but hasn't commented herself. Kim also slammed trolls who criticised Khloe for making a public appearance at the PrettyLittleThing event.

The scandal also came out days before Jordyn launched a new false eyelash range in Los Angeles, with the model saying the most underwhelming statement the world has ever heard.

Would you prefer she lose the too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! https://t.co/FU3VorGzqx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 21, 2019

Jordyn told the crowd; "Through everything that's been going on, you know it’s been real, and Eylure has been super real." Wow, this gal's an eloquent scholar.

What conspiracy theories about the scenario do you believe? We personally are fans of the Kris Jenner "the devil works hard…" one, but maybe the entire thing was truly just a disorganised mess.

Feature image: @khloekardashian/Instagram