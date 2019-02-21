Sent packing: Jordyn Woods moves out of Kylie Jenner’s mansion

Jordyn Woods has reportedly moved out of Kylie Jenner's luxurious guest house amid the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old has gone to her mother's house, according to People, following reports that she was having an affair with Khloe Kardashian's former beau.

A source from the publication stated; "It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around."

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods apparently was seen cosying up to Tristan Thompson last Sunday at an LA house party.

The 21-year-old has left Kylie's mansion hours after the news hit the headlines, with an insider claiming: "It's been a difficult time and she's broken up about it. She's heading home to be with her mom."

The magazine revealed that Tristan and Jordyn had been romantically involved at a weekend party, which "blindsided" the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Allegedly the family didn't believe the story at first, which claimed Jordyn and Tristan "made out" and were "all over each other" at the party.

TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported the news on Tuesday that Tristan was unfaithful to his baby momma (not the first time he's done that) but also he cheated on her with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn.

34-year-old Khloe then officially broke up with Tristan for good. Let's also remember that Tristan cheated on his pregnant ex-girlfriend with Khloe, so it's not surprising.

TMZ said that "she had enough" after finding out the news and that there's is "little chance" of any type of reunion between Khloe and Tristan.

Kylie and Jordyn have been best friends since childhood, and Khloe also hired Jordyn to be part of the Good American squad for her denim/workout line.

The family believed that Tristan being "inappropriate" because "everyone knows that he can't believe," the fact that Jordyn "would make out with him" seemed "at first like a made up rumour."

"It's all a mess now," People's source reported. "Everyone considered Jordyn to be family. The family is 'furious' and feels "blindsided" by the scandal, which they found out about on Monday."

Jordyn hasn't responded to the allegations as of yet, and Kylie hasn't said anything either.

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Jordyn and 27-year-old basketball player Tristan yesterday, which marks the second time she has unfollowed Tristan.

Dailymail.com revealed last year that Tristan had cheated on the then-pregnant Khloe with a strip club worker from New York City called Lani Blair.

Kendall and Kim unfollowed Tristan on social media at the time, and other outlets reported additional women. Surprisingly, Khloe remained with Tristan and gave birth to baby True last April.

TMZ asked Kim's best friend Larsa Pippen in LA today about Jordyn living situation in Kylie's guest house. She responded with: "I don't know how much longer she'll be living in the guest house."

When asked further if she would evict her had she been in Kylie's situation. Larsa said: "Yeah I'm sure. I mean I would."

Kylie and Jordyn have been best pals for five years, with Jordyn living in the make-up billionaire's mansion. It's unclear what will happen to their friendship, but Kylie still follows Jordyn on social media.

Feature image: @kyandjordy/Instagram