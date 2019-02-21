Khloe breaks silence on Tristan’s cheating with cryptic quotes

The Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson has everyone in an absolute TIZZY, if you ask us. Everyone's been watching her social media feed all day, waiting to see whether she'll comment on Tristan's latest cheating scandal.

This time, he was unfaithful to Khloe, with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. You honestly couldn't write this drama, it's bizarre.

The reality TV star and mum-of-one has erased Tristan from her feed completely, except for scattered images from before her pregnancy and True Thompson's birth. Now she's posted cryptic quotes to her stories;

The first quote said; "The worst pain is getting hurt by a person you explained your pain to." No question of who that's aimed at…Jordyn and Tristan are definitely off the Christmas card list.

The second one is about seeing the best in the worst situations;

"Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!" it reads. Take the positives in anything you can, I guess…

The final quote is most definitely a dig at the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player and father of her child:

It said; "If they ask you about me, tell them: 'She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her'".

Yikes, it sounds pretty miserable in her camp at the moment. No doubt her family are rallying around her, but we wonder what Kylie's reaction will be, considering Jordyn was her BFF?

Note that she still follows her on social media, and Khloe hasn't removed Woods from her feed either. Khloe also posted a drawing of a crying woman, and a bouquet of flowers.

The drama is just mad, we wonder if she'll say anything directly on the matter. We wish her the best in this tough time, Tristan sounds like trash.

