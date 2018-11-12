These gas Christmas jumpers have us SHOOKETH

Since the moment the clock stuck midnight on October 31, the Christmas season is upon us.

Well, some people argue that December is the only month allowed for the Santa hype train to leave the station, but we totally disagree. The Christmas tunes are blaring, ChristmasFM is almost back up and running, and the greatest jumpers are already in stores right now.

Finding the funniest, most glamorous or just plain ugly Christmas styles can be a tricky task. We've only gone and done you the favour of finding all the best ones. Thank us later, a Christmas card will do. Or maybe some mulled wine and mistletoe?

THE EXCITEMENT.

1. The drinking game jumper

First up, we've got an actual drinking game in woolly jumper form. There literally is nothing else as magical. Tipsy Elves have gifted us with this joy, order it from Amazon for €45 and you'll be the life of every festive party.

They even have the rules for the game printed on the back so you won't forget, and it comes with six balls for you and your pals. Hint: the bulls eye results in the entire party drinking. Good luck with that one…

2. The Jesus jumper

Up next, we have a Jesus Christ birthday jumper from Uppers and Downers, the current price is €59.

To be fair, the Christian holiday is supposed to be celebrating the religious day of Jesus' birth, so the fact that his face is on a jumper isn't unheard of.

It is most definitely unconventional however, especially seeing as he is sporting a birthday hat, a red balloon and a dove. To each their own, we say.

3. The Tupac tribute

Next, we've got an actual Tupac Christmas jumper. We didn't think it was possible either, but Tipsy Elves have only gone and done it.

Get your official "Only Santa can judge me" jumper for €35.50 from Amazon, and rest assured you will be the talk of the hip-hop town.

The resemblance between Tupac and Mr. Claus is uncanny… sort of…

4. The gin-lovers jumper

Gin lovers, this one is going to rock your world. Not On The High Street have released an exclusive Christmas jumper dedicated to a stunning gin pun.

GINgle Bells: we truly want to shake hands with whoever thought of this as a Christmas jumper concept, it's pure GINius.

It won't break the bank either, the website are releasing it for just €37, excluding shipping from the UK.

Get on this one ASAP, we have a feeling plenty of Bombay Sapphire, Cork Dry and Hendricks fans will be racing to purchase it..

5. The glow in the dark jumper

This next festive fashion piece looks pretty normal at first glance. That is, until the lights go off. The white material turns fluorescent green and the red material reverts to black, so there will be no difficulty in spotting you once night falls.

Yes, Jolly have legitimately created a GLOW IN THE DARK Christmas jumper. For an absolute steal as well; it's only €32.

If you are desperate to light up the party, this is the one for you.

6. The Brexit jumper

This next offer is tongue-in-cheek with a heavy dose of politics: Teespring have created a jumper based around Brexit. Seriously.

It's currently priced at €32.16, and has already gained traction online due to the controversy of the UK situation.

Will you be that person at the Christmas party who has one glass of mulled wine and engages in serious political debate throughout the night?

7. The Make Christmas Great Again jumper

This next one is yet another political figure reference, wear it if you dare.

Yes, someone genuinely took it upon themselves to design a jumper around Donald Trump. As if his face doesn't bombard us in every other domain…

Cloud City 7 appear to want to stoke some light-hearted Christmas cheer through a dash of controversy, for just €31 (delivery not included.) Keep the change, ya filthy animals.

8. The Game of Thrones jumper

We are MAJOR fans of this next one, inspired by Game of Thrones, of course.

Funky Christmas Jumpers online are releasing this magical themed jumper for just €44.99

The twist on the classic phrase 'Winter is Coming' has us GASPING for Christmas (and the final ever season of the show, no biggie).

We recommend try building a Jon Snow-man to match the jumper, just' a thought.

9. The selfie jumper

The next joyous jumper we discovered is also from Funky Christmas Jumpers, and is about as millennial as they come.

A JESUS SELFIE jumper has indeed been created. Even more absurd, a COUPLES JESUS SELFIE jumper.

Stop the world, we're getting off.

10. The Tesco Value jumper

Last but not least, the Tesco Value Christmas jumper.

For those Christmas fans who want to keep things on the cheap, this offering is perfect for you.

We wonder if Supervalu, Dunnes Stores, Lidl or Aldi will release their own versions? Competition is healthy, folks.

There you have it, 2018's latest and greatest Christmas jumpers.

Grab yours in time for December you can wear it 25 days straight, that's our plan.

Which will you choose? Happy shopping, gals.