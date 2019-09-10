Penneys celebrates 50 years of fashion with Suzanne Jackson

Penneys are celebrating 50 years of affordable fashion with Irish influencer Suzanne Jackson, and we couldn't be happier about it.

The giant brand are shaking it up with the award-winning blogger and businesswoman for their A/W 2019 campaign.

Suzanne was picked for the 'Primark 50' campaign due to her established Penneys relationship over the last few years, regularly sporting the brand's fashion pieces on her Instagram.

The blogger is modelling the 1970s-style collection, which sees gorgeous prints, bold patterns and classic heritage checks showed off in the range.

Suzanne chose her look from the latest A/W19 campaign, modelling the classic tan PU leather trousers and patterned blouse paired with a camel coat on her social media.

Another of her favourite outfits was the chunky roll neck Aran knit worn under a fitted check blazer; perfect for a powerful businesswoman like herself.

Speaking about appearing in the 'Primark 50' campaign, Sue explained, “to be asked to be a part of such a huge campaign for 'Primark 50' was an absolute pinch-me moment.

"I have been a loyal Penneys customer since I was a teenager and have worked with them collaboratively on fashion as well as my own beauty products that are stocked in their beauty department," she continued.

"Primark is so relatable to everyone; there's something for everyone of all tastes, all styles and all budgets. They have been a massive supporter of mine along my journey, and I want to say, ‘Thank you Primark for always believing in me. I really look forward to our continued success together'.”

As part of the 'Primark 50' celebrations, Suzanne’s mantra, “No one is you, and that is your power”, will appear in the window alongside the blogger showing off the new range.

The A/W19 range features neutral shades to suit every skin tone, twinsets and tailoring in coffee-coloured tan, chocolate brown and creamy mocha colours.

15 well-known content creators were chosen to appear in the latest window, including Sophie Hannah Richardson from the UK, Adja Sitar from Slovenia and founder of SB.TV Jamal Edwards.

Check out Suzanne Jackon's favourite looks in Penneys stores now. Happy 50th birthday, Primark. We can't resist you.