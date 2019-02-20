Kourtney K bumps into ex Younes Bendjima 6 months after split

In a day which is just SATURATED with Kardashian gossip (cheers, Tristan, you're a melt)…let's not forget that Kourtney Kardashian had an awkward encounter with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The pair split six months ago after dating for two years, following pictures surfacing showing the young model getting cosy with another girl on holidays.

E! News reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who called it quits with her former beau last August, was seen standing alongside her ex at Alfred Tea Room in Los Angeles.

Her fans may have gotten excited imaging a romantic reunion between the pair, E! News are saying that this was a chance encounter rather than a planned meeting.

"Kourtney bumped into Younes getting coffee at Alfred. It wasn't a planned meet up," an insider source told the publication. "She goes there often and so does he. She was happy to see him and very nice. It wasn't awkward for her and they chatted for a few minutes."

Younes bought Kourtney a latte, which seems nice until you remember he got cosy with another woman…

"It was sweet and she appreciated it. She gave him a hug and went on her way," the source claiemd. "He texts her from time to time but she has moved on. It was nice to see him and she was glad to see he's doing well."

The former couple ended their romance when Kourtney learned of him getting cosy in Mexico with another girl, but last December, Younes posted a tribute to his famous ex on Instagram.

"Let's not forget this beautiful woman inside and out," Younes wrote alongside pictures of Kourtney. "I'm not the type of man that forgets moments like that. You are an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your children."

"It's all love at the end of the day…we don't know what can happen tomorrow so there you go," he finished.

Apparently, the same source said; "Kourtney heard he had posted, but she has moved on from that time in her life. She doesn't trust Younes and his intentions. It felt like he was looking for attention and to be relevant again."

"She didn't think much of it. She's focused on other people and other things." Kourtney hasn't been in contact with Younes since the photos, and has gotten on with her life without him.

"She knows he is still hurting and misses her, but she isn't focused on him." Damn right girl, you don't need no man.

Feature image: Instagram/@yourtneydaily