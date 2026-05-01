Inchydoney’s Summer Glow Up package is the girls’ trip we all need

If your group chat has been full of “we really need a trip” messages since January, this might be the nudge you’ve all been waiting for. Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa in West Cork has launched a Summer Glow Up Package, and it looks like exactly the kind of thing that fixes everything.

Perched right on a golden sandy beach just outside Clonakilty, Inchydoney is the sort of place that makes you feel better just looking at photos of it. The two-night package is built around a proper spa reset, which means treatments, seawater pools, beach strolls, yoga and more than a few very good breakfasts.

What’s actually included

The package covers two nights in a guestroom with a balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, which is already enough to sell most of us. You’ll get a Marine Body Polish and an Elemis Taster Facial thrown in, plus unlimited access to the heated Seawater Therapy Pool, sauna and relaxation areas. There’s beach yoga too, and a seasonal breakfast each morning made with locally sourced ingredients.

Basically, the itinerary is: wake up, eat well, get a facial, float in warm water, wander a beach, sleep, repeat. It’s not complicated but that’s entirely the point.

A serene spa setting with a seashell on a soft white towel.

West Cork doing what it does best

Inchydoney Beach has always had a bit of a reputation as one of Ireland’s most beautiful stretches of coastline, and the lodge leans into that setting fully. The ocean is literally steps from your room, so if you’re feeling brave you can swap the pool for an actual Atlantic swim. No judgement either way.

The spa itself uses Elemis products, and the Marine Body Polish is the kind of treatment that makes your skin feel suspiciously good for about a week afterwards. Pair that with the facial and you’ll be heading home looking significantly more rested than when you arrived, which is the whole idea.

The details

The Summer Glow Up Package starts from €410 per person sharing. It’s being pitched as ideal for birthdays, friend catch-ups or simply the fact that everyone needs a break sometimes. Honestly, “we deserve it” is a perfectly valid reason.

For availability and bookings visit inchydoneyisland.com.