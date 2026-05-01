Bare by Vogue’s new tan mask works while you sleep

There are two types of people in this world: those who set three alarms and still feel half-dead in the morning, and those who somehow wake up glowing. Bare by Vogue Williams has decided the rest of us deserve to be in the second category, and we’re not arguing!

The brand’s newest launch is the Overnight Tan Mask (RRP €30) — a face tanning treatment that pulls double duty as a skincare product, working on your complexion while you sleep. You apply it, you go to bed, and by morning you’ve got that just-back-from-somewhere-sunny glow without the SPF neglect or the budget airline trauma.

What’s actually in it?

The formula is where things get genuinely impressive. Vegan-friendly DHA builds a natural, streak-free colour overnight, developing gradually so you’re not waking up looking like you went rogue with a bottle of St. Tropez at 2am. No orange tones, no harsh odour — just a soft, sun-kissed finish that builds with repeated use.

On the skincare side, Sodium Hyaluronate and Squalane deliver deep hydration, visibly plumping and smoothing as you sleep. A Peptide Complex works alongside Bakuchiol — a plant-derived, gentler alternative to retinol — to support overnight repair and skin renewal. Aloe Vera, Oat Kernel Oil and Chamomile calm and nourish, while Goji, Pomegranate and Grapefruit offer antioxidant protection against environmental stress. A touch of Lavender rounds it all out, making the whole bedtime routine feel a bit more intentional and a lot more lovely.

Overnight Tan Mask from the Bare by Vogue Williams range.

It’s lightweight and fast-absorbing, won’t transfer onto your bedding, and requires zero rinsing. It’s genuinely the laziest route to a tan that has ever existed, and we mean that as the highest compliment.

How to use it

Apply it evenly to a clean, dry face and décolletage as the last step in your evening routine — blend carefully around the hairline and skip the eyebrows. Let it absorb fully before you sleep, wash your hands straight after, and that’s it. The colour develops overnight and gets deeper the more you use it, so you can customise your level of glow entirely to your own taste. A patch test 24–48 hours before your first use is recommended.

Where to get it

The Bare by Vogue Overnight Tan Mask is already available at Boots Ireland, and from 7th May it’ll roll out to barebyvogue.com and selected pharmacies and department stores nationwide. At €30, it’s one of those purchases that feels justified — a tan and a skincare treatment in one product, no appointment required, no time you don’t have needed.

Sleep has never looked this good.