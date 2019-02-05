Kendall Jenner got BANGS and the internet appears to have imploded

Many commoners such as ourselves simply aren't able to handle the fringe lifestyle. Between keeping it cut properly in parallel to the rest of your hair, making sure it stays in place and isn't blinding you; it's a 24/7 job.

Kendall Jenner has seemingly decided to commit to that bangs lifestyle, but then again she does have a team of hairstylists to help her.

She's showing off her brand new look in a recent selfie, and we have to say: she's lookin' FINE.

While most fringes tend to divide people, we're fairly positive that Kendall's will get the A-plus rating.

The 24-year-old model looks really different to her normal lewk, and some are even saying she's resembling her mum, Kris Jenner, a lot more now.

The famous Kardashian family are renowned for trying out wigs and hair extensions, so who knows if the hairstyle is just temporary or if it's a permanent move.

Kendall captioned her Instagram image; “yes, no, maybe so?” and people are LOVING it. We think… there was the odd 'no' response, but it's probably just minor sh*t-stirring.

The last time she rocked a look even remotely like this was at the AMAs back in the olden days of 2015 with a long fringe, and she really does look like her mom-ager there.

We think she looks shockingly like fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, especially with all that pouting. What do you gals think of the look?

Feature image: news.abs-cbn.com