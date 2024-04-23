Celine Dion shares insight into battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion has been sharing an insight into her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The My Heart Will Go On singer announced that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disease in December 2022.

Ahead of the release of her documentary I Am: Celine Dion which will give a behind-the-scenes look as she fights the disease, Celine has opened up about her health now.

During an interview with Vogue France, the 56-year-old was asked how she is, to which she replied by saying, “I’m well, but it’s a lot of work. I’m taking it one day at a time”.

“I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that's me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome”.

Sharing more details about how she ‘gets through’ life with the illness, Celine explained, “Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice… I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?”.

“Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason. The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself”.

“I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”.

Dion was then asked ‘what helps the most’ in her battle with SPS and she admitted, “Above all, the love of my family and my children, the love of the fans too, and the support of my team”.

“People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments. I have those means, and this is a gift. What's more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me”.

The It’s All Coming Back to Me Now singer revealed she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome at the end of 2022.

She had to cancel a number of tour dates as the incurable neurological condition causes a rigid torso and limbs, as well as muscle spasms.