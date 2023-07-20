Update your oral hygiene routine with oil pulling

Oil pulling is the latest oral hygiene hack that has taken the internet by storm.

This practice has been carried out since ancient times and involves swishing a natural oil, normally coconut oil, around the mouth for several minutes before spitting it out.

It has been believed for thousands of years that there are many oral health benefits to oil pulling and although there is not extensive research to back up these claims, the method of oil pulling has been passed down through generations.

While your regular teeth-cleaning routine of brushing and flossing should still be done daily, oil pulling is an added step to help keep your oral health in check.

Benefits

1. Reduces harmful bacteria in the mouth and helps to keep gums healthy while decreasing the chances of plaque formation.

2. Helps to naturally whiten teeth by removing stains so you have a brighter smile.

3. Reduces bad breath as the natural oils help to add freshness.

4. Promotes healthier gum tissue while aiding to reduce the risk of gum disease.

5. Some people believe toxins can be removed from the body through oil pulling to promote an overall improved well-being.

How to oil pull

1. Choose a natural oil such as coconut oil as it has a pleasant taste.

2. When starting off, use a small amount of oil (1 tbsp) and place it in your mouth before you brush your teeth in the morning.

3. Swish the oil all around your mouth for a minimum of 15 to 20 minutes. Be careful when swishing as some people may experience mild gagging as they get used to the texture in their mouth.

4. After swishing, spit the oil out in the bin as over time, the oil can build up and cause issues to pipes and drains. Make sure to never swallow the oil.

5. Rinse your mouth thoroughly with water to ensure all of the oil is gone. Brush and floss your teeth as normal.