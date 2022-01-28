These blueberry and lemon drizzle flapjacks are the perfect snack!

A little baking is always fun at the weekend and these blueberry lemon oat squares are the perfect sweet treat to see us through to Monday!

Gorgeous as a breakfast, a snack or a little after dinner treat, we are definitely adding this to our list to make this weekend!

You’ll need…

200g blueberries

1/2tsp lemon zest

300ml almond milk

2 eggs

400ml oats

50ml lemon juice

50ml maple syrup

1/4tsp almond extract

1tsp baking powder

1tbsp poppyseeds

1tbsp powdered sugar

1/4tsp salt

1tsp vanilla extract

2tbsp butter

2tbsp Greek yoghurt

Crack two eggs into a bowl and add in maple syrup, lemon zest, almond milk, butter, vanilla and almond essence. Whisk together until smooth.

Pour in your oats, baking powder, salt and poppyseeds and mix together to create your batter.

Toss in your blueberries and fold them in.

Grease a baking tray with butter, pour in your batter and bake at 200C for 15-20 minutes until cooked through.

Meanwhile, combine Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, powdered sugar and lemon zest and whisk together to create your drizzle.

Slice your bake into pieces and drizzle with your lemon-yoghurt combination for a delicious snack!