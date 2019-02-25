Jordyn Woods blames the Tristan scandal on being ‘blackout drunk’

Things are NOT looking good for Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

She's absolutely embroiled in a cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson, and unsurprisingly is getting all the blame, despite the fact that Tristan was the one in a relationship.

The 21-year-old Instagram model has reportedly moved out of Kylie Jenner's mansion, and Khloe has referred to her subtly as a snake for getting with her former beau a couple of weeks ago.

A few fascinating conspiracy theories have surfaced involving Kris Jenner and Khloe herself setting up Jordyn as a possible 'honey trap' to stir up drama for the next season of the Kardashian reality show.

Others claim Jordyn was even in on the act herself, conspiring with Khloe to show just how trashy Tristan is. Who knows? Either way, TMZ are claiming that Jordyn is blaming ALCOHOL for the scandal.

Apparently, she's dying to get back into the Kardashian inner circle, and said she simply had too many drinks before 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan came into the scenario.

"She has been begging her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner for forgiveness…ditto with Khloe,” a source told TMZ.

“Woods was wasted before she even went to the house party where witnesses say she snuggled up to Tristan. She's saying she was actually blackout drunk,” the insider continues.

They add: “she doesn't even remember how she got to the party or anything that happened there.” Hmmm, do you believe her?

TMZ also reports that Jordyn was in tears when she was told what she allegedly did, and apparently Kylie Jenner was so shocked that she actually couldn’t believe the claims.

Jordyn is 100 percent the newest enemy of Khloe Kardashian, the 34-year-old ex of Tristan. Taking to Instagram , the reality star has branded Jordyn a “snake” and “f***ed up” ib her latest posts.

Yikes. We would NOT want a Kardashian as an enemy, they have so much social media power…

Feature image: Instagram/@jordynwoods