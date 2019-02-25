Khloe K’s shady Insta about snakes after the Jordyn/Tristan scandal

Khloe Kardashain has yet to release an official statement following reports that her partner had cheated on her.

Last week, it was revealed that Khloe's partner Tristan, who is the father of her daughter True, allegedly cheated on her at a house party with Jordyn Woods, her little sister Kylie Jenner's best friend and long-standing friend of the Kardashian family.

Kim is the only member of the family to have commented on the reported cheating so far.

However, Khloe has taken to her Instagram stories a number of times in the pat seven days to upload quotes about lost love, karma and heartbreak.

Last night, the mum-of-one posted a particularly shady quote.

'People reveal themselves through their actions,' reads a quote she sourced. Typing on the Insta stories text feature, she then added: 'No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake,' before flourishing the post with a snake emoji.

Snake emojis and references have become synonymous with the Kardashians lashing out at their enemies.

It is widely speculated that this post is directed at Tristan Thompson, as this will not be the first time that the basketball player will have been found to have cheated on Khloe.

Revelations of Tristan first being unfaithful broke mere days before Khloe was due to give birth to their daughter.