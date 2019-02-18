Here’s how to grab a FREE Urban Decay Naked Reloaded palette

We're all aware that Urban Decay have garnered an absolute CULT around their legendary make-up palettes.

We can all remember the mass hysteria when their Naked palettes were released; we'd never seen the likes of it, and we all just HAD to acquire one.

Now the giant cosmetics brand are offering the chance to snatch a FREE Naked Reloaded palette worth €44 (£38), but you'll need to be prepared.

They've just launched their Naked Reloaded palettes after the huge success of their debut Naked 1, 2 and 3 and have since added the Naked Cherry, Naked Smoky and Naked Fire Palettes.

Now Urban Decay have stated that they will gift the first 20 customers to walk through the doors of selected stores on Monday a FREE Naked Reloaded palette.

That's right, the claws will well and truly be out to play that day. You need to bring any other Urban Decay palette of yours to swap, however. Seems fair to us.

The American brand removed the Naked palette from stores last August and effectively brought the beauty world into a state of grief.

The new take on their classic has since been offered, with 12 gorgeously glitter shades from warm browns to beige neutrals, rouge golds and sparkly whites.

Urban Decay are celebrating the first day of the Naked Reloaded palette hitting shelves officially with the giveaway, and we're expecting MAJOR queues to form from the break of dawn on Monday,

Get your EP tents ready for camping ladies, it's gonna be a bumpy ride when the doors open.

Feature image: Allure