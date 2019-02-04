Poor Demi Lovato laughed at 21 Savage, and got ATTACKED

Poor Demi, she can't seem to catch a break.

In case the news hasn't hit you yet, the rapper 21 Savage is set to be deported from the US due to claims of his British nationality. HE was allegedly born on the British colony of Dominica.

His real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, and he was arrested on Sunday morning by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for reportedly overstaying his visa.

The Cool For The Summer singer has had to delete her Twitter after making a comment about the rapper's arrest and precarious situation.

The news of 21 Savage's possible deportation quickly spread online and became meme material. While Twitter was finding the whole thing hilarious, it stopped laughing the second Demi commented.

On Sunday night, she wrote to her Twitter; "So far 21 savage memes have been my favourite part of the Super Bowl."

Immediately, things went pretty dark for Demi. Offset appeared to subtweet her, saying; "ALL THE MEMES AND S–T AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME," the Migos rapper wrote.

"PRAYING FOR MY DAWG AINT S–T FUNNY HIS FAMILY DEPENDING ON HIM."

THEY ALWAYS TRY SOME WAY TO BRING US DOWN — (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

The 26-year-old singer tried defending and clarifying herself in later tweets, but social media users were already attacking her with suicide and drug-related references.