FYI: Boot-cut jeans are making a controversial comeback

According to GQ, boot-cut jeans are all set for a major comeback, and we have no idea how we're feeling right now tbh. People have thoughts… bad thoughts…

Over a decade ago, both men and women were wearing flared-style jeans 24/7, and boot-cut denim officially hit the mainstream. This was a time where even the ugliest items were considered fashion, e.g. Ed Hardy and Von Dutch.

That being said, who are we to judge? Our era is one of UGG boots, the dreaded 'athleisure' (tracksuits and sports leggings as fashion) and jeans with cut outs just below the booty area.

The silhouette essentially disappeared from fashion after a few cycles, and then skinny jeans become the token item of denim furore, and more recently by baggy styles in alternate shapes and sizes.

Nostalgia comes and goes, as we have learned recently by the onslaught of 1990s comebacks from Westlife, Boyzone and the Spice Girls.

Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia has included the boot-cut jean in the brand’s spring lookbook, which roughly translates to the fact that a COMEBACK is in sight. *Shivers*

The reaction to this controversial apparel news has been quite hilarious, with reigning Queen of Twitter Chrissy Teigen even making a quip;

It's not hard to see why Gvasalia may have chosen the current designer climate to resurrect the style of denim, 2018 has seen a total pants revolution within menswear especially.

Contemporary cargo pants, pleated trousers and blinged-up chinos are proving that men are willing to step out of their couture comfort zone.

Gvasalia is the major designer who has elevated the bulky dad sneaker into a high-fashion item, so if anyone is capable of reviving the trend and somehow making it less of a faux pas, it's this talented man.

balenciaga resort jeans are the scariest thing i have seen since hereditary pic.twitter.com/1MkNwTFUWe — brendan kennedy (@waywaw) November 13, 2018

The designer has permanently cemented his status as the one to watch for every season, purely based on unpredictability and his gift for bringing 'normcore' items back.

Twitter, however, are NOT impressed with the attempt to bring boot-cut jeans back.

The jeans taper at the knee like your common modern-fit denim, but then flare out at the bottom of the pant leg, which allegedly seems to OFFEND certain people…

did a bootcut jean tweet this https://t.co/BuRc4Hu38V — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) December 3, 2018

There's still time to stop this before it gets seriously out of hand.

We propose a fashion intervention, before… God help us… LOW-CUT jeans try and make a comeback as well.

They need to die a slow death, no one wants to see that.