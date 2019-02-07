We’re in LOVE with Penneys’ saucy Valentine’s Day lingerie range

Primark are well-known for their affordable lingerie collections, but we have fallen head-over-heels in love with their latest Valentine's Day collection.

Featuring red lace cut-out bodys, lace thongs and matching bra sets, not to mention silk pyjamas and robes, you're in for a TREAT.

The vibrant red floral theme has stopped our hearts, we have got to get ourselves down to the nearest store to grab them before they're gone.

Prices are starting at just €4.50, so you won't have to fret over sky-high costs of possessing such saucy lingerie.

You deserve to feel sexy all the time, but especially on the most romantic day of the year, right?

Labelled as a "match made in heaven", the collection features all types of nightwear, including pyjamas, camisoles and kimonos. SWOON.

Their website tells customers to: “Treat yourself to a lil’ gift ‘to you, from you’ and unwind in our new ivory lingerie, lace bodies, and nightwear range."

“The kimono sleeved dressing gown is about to become your new BFF, for early morning coffees at home, and pre night out prep sessions alike."

Don't mind if we do…At this low price, who could blame us for buying the entire shop?

Pink lace bra: €12

Matching pink lace thong: €5

Pale blue Maximise diamanté bra: €10

Pale blue diamanté 2-pack lace thongs: €10

We're especially in adoration of the pale blue lace corset bra, I mean imagine how GREAT you'd look as a stunning Marie Antoinette?

The hugely popular store is also selling gifts for the big day of love, with candles, cushions, mugs and 'love vouchers' for your chosen one.

You'll have hearts racing in no time with these products. The collections are available in stores now, hurry down before February 14.