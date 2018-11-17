We guarantee these viral Asian wax nose jobs will SHAKE you

It has come to our attention that women on Instagram are giving themselves nose jobs from wax alone, and we simply have to find out the suss.

We ended up discovering a whole new category of beauty videos online, and the before versus after images of these ladies will BLOW YOUR MIND.

Needless to say, these gals are stunning before and after, but the entire process of changing the whole face with wax is just too damn fascinating to look away.

They literally change their eye colour, their bone structure, their noses and eyes with lashes, it's mind-boggling.

We are witnessing a total deconstruction of the face before our very eyes, people. This is science, don't even try to deny it.

"HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?", we hear you gasp. Well, it's actually special effects face wax, not clay or synthetics at all.

The newest trend has gone totally viral on social media, unsurprisingly.

The amazing wax method originates from Asia, specifically in Chinese territories, where women have been using make-up to sculpt their faces with wax as part of their beauty regimen.

Ben Nye, an LA-based makeup manufacturer is one such company who make the DIY wax.

“You can change the shape of anything on your face, like the nose, brow bone, chin, etc., using a wax like Ben Nye Nose & Scar Wax,” professional makeup artist Lottie told Cosmopolitan.

Now, sculpting your face with chunks of wax every morning as part of your make-up routine may not exactly be your vibe, but we guarantee some of your friends would agree to try this.

It's like an extreme form of contouring, how did they even think to try this?

It can't be denied that the videos are incredibly entertaining to watch, regardless of whether or not you'd try the trend yourself.

The rest of the world can now witness the glory of this magic, we owe Youtube and Instagram our lives for this.

Feature image: Makeupview.co