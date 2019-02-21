Noah Centineo and Lily Collins shamelessly Insta-flirt over his abs

The internet has been steadily lusting over Noah Centineo ever since he debuted as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

They essentially hired him as their boyfriend, and the heartstrings have been tugged at every turn and Instagram photo from the actor.

He certainly knows how to get a reaction, that's for sure. He recently uploaded a series of images from his Calvin Klein modelling shoot, and sent the social media site into meltdown:

Well, our gal Lily didn't waste any time. We don't blame her, she went straight in with the comment and struck GOLD with his reply.

The Love, Rosie actress wrote, "I never look that good when I lounge." We understand that on a spiritual level, but Noah disagreed and wrote back, "Oh please" and a FLAMES emoji.

A flame emoji translates to; "Gurl, you are a fine-ass honey and I want to trap that bee in her hive."

An eagle-eyed fan also spotted some love-heart emoji's being exchanged, which in 2019 basically means you're married. We don't make the rules, the online community do, okay?

Emojis appear to decide the fate of existence nowadays, but we truly hope these two can meet again in person and further give evidence of their romance.

They're both gorgeous-looking people, and would have stunner babies.

how can you not ship they’re adorable you forget this one under one of lily‘s posts pic.twitter.com/nWCDLv7gv9 — February 20, 2019

Noah and Lily actually do know each other, after working together on a project when he starred alongside and directed her in ARTY's Save Me Tonight music video.

Noah wrote at the time, "I convinced @artymusic to let me direct the music video for Save Me Tonight and somehow Lily Collins agreed to star in it with a bunch of our friends."

Lily also said it was "an insanely fun day." Yeah it was, because Noah was there.

https://t.co/HMA6FnGDRK I convinced @artymusic to let me direct the music video for Save Me Tonight and somehow @lilycollins agreed to star in it with a bunch of our friends. (I might be in it too) So stoked to share with y’all, let me know what you think! — Noah (@noahcent) January 25, 2019

So the dating rumours don't exactly sound legit, but we're heavily enjoying their harmless Insta-flirting. They've got chemistry, don't they?

Long may the flanter last, in our opinion. Carry on, we'll be shipping them in the corner.

Feature image: @lilycollins/Instagram and @ncentineo/Instagram