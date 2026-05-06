The Women-Led Tech Summit Taking Over Dublin This May

Women in tech. Women in leadership. Women taking up exactly as much space as they deserve. The TechFoundHer Summit 2026 is coming, and if you’ve ever wanted to be in a room where ambition is genuinely celebrated, this is it.

Now in its fourth year, the TechFoundHer Summit has been announced as the flagship event of Dublin Tech Week — which, honestly, feels like exactly the kind of thing that should have happened sooner. The Summit will take place on Friday, 29 May at the Round Room in the Mansion House, Dublin, and it’s shaping up to be a serious day out for anyone who works in, dreams about, or is simply fascinated by the future of technology.

Founded by entrepreneur Máirín Murray, TechFoundHer has been doing the work of opening doors for women in the startup and tech world since its inception. The organisation is on a clear mission: put women at the centre of the conversation on innovation, and keep them there.

A lineup that actually means business

The 2026 Summit will bring together over 300 attendees alongside an international roster of speakers, founders and investors. Opening speaker Catherine Gray — the award-winning producer behind Show Her the Money — will set the tone, joined by global investor Erika Aquino and Silicon Valley-based serial tech entrepreneur Lata Setty. These aren’t the kind of panels where someone talks vaguely about “leaning in”. This is founders and investors in conversation, with real insight and real momentum behind it.

Alongside the international names, a cohort of emerging and scaling founders from across the island of Ireland will also take the floor — sharing what they’re building, how they’re building it, and where they’re going next.

Máirín Murray summed it up well: “We’re expecting over 300 women to raise the roof of the Mansion House. The TechFoundHer Summit is about shifting the narrative and the reality of who is building the future of tech. This is where women founders step forward, take space, and lead.”

WeBuild and the next wave of founders

One of the most exciting features of this year’s Summit will be the showcase of founders from the WeBuild programme, led by InterTradeIreland in partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, as part of the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme. TechFoundHer is the delivery partner, and the founders coming through this programme represent exactly the kind of broad, diverse, high-potential talent that tends to get overlooked in traditional VC conversations.

That’s the point, really. Women continue to receive a disproportionately small slice of venture capital in Ireland and globally. The TechFoundHer Summit isn’t content to just talk about that gap — it’s actively working to close it by creating real visibility and real connections for the people who need them.

Why this one matters

There are a lot of events that promise community and deliver a lukewarm buffet and a goodie bag. TechFoundHer has built a reputation for being genuinely useful — lightning talks, panels, networking and innovation demos that actually give you something to leave with.

Máirín Murray put it plainly: “We are at a critical moment. Technology is reshaping every aspect of our world and women must be part of building it. The Summit is about optimism, ambition, and action.”

Headline sponsor Dublin City Council is backing the event, which tells you something about the scale and legitimacy this Summit has earned in a relatively short few years.

The TechFoundHer Summit 2026 takes place on Friday, 29 May at the Round Room, Mansion House, Dublin. Tickets are available now via Eventbrite. For more, visit www.techfoundher.com.