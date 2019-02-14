Hailey Baldwin’s lock-screen is an OLD-SCHOOL pic of Justin Bieber

A significant number of the population at once stage in their lives had Justin Bieber as their phone lock screen.

Don't deny it, our hunky, beautiful crushes were featured as our wallpapers for longer than we care to admit.

It looks like supermodel Hailey Baldwin is still in that stage of her existence, but at least hers is relevant to her current romance. The gal has got a school-aged Justin Bieber has her lock-screen, and we're GASPING.

Image: @PapNation/SplashNews.om

Eagled-eyed fans spotted the phone screen after a paparazzi snapped Hailey walking around New York City last Sunday.

It's a hilarious photo of the pop star, we must say. We wonder what photo he has on his own lock-screen? It could even be the same one as Hailey's, for all we know..

Her hubby Justin is allegedly seeking treatment for depression, People reported. The 23-year-old singer is apparently exhausted and is seeking help, leaning on Hailey for support.

The religious wedding service where the pair would invite a wider circle of friends is rumoured to be postponed yet again

The ecclesiastical wedding can't take place as "…right now, Justin’s focus is getting well mentally," an insider explained to People.

"Hailey is very supportive- Justin is very open about that Hailey does nothing but help him. He would feel even more lost without Hailey – he is very grateful. They are both focused on having a happy marriage," said the source.

We hope the Biebs is getting the help he needs, but we have to applaud Hailey's lock-screen. It's nostalgia goals, and we might just have to go back and listen to Baby another thousand times.

Feature image: W Magazine