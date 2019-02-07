Hailey and Justin get SUPER candid about their pre-marital celibacy

Apparently celibacy was the secret to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's love life.

The American couple have given their first interview together on their relationship to Vogue, opening up about how they each saved themselves during their 12-week-courtship until they tied the knot last year.

Bieber got candid about his "legitimate problem with sex", and how his religious and spiritual beliefs led him to abstain in order to dedicate himself to God.

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that," he said.

He elaborated on his feeling that God brought Hailey to him as a result of this dedication;

“I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour.”

The couple met on the Today Show back in 2009 but only developed their friendship after meeting again at a Hillsong church service in Manhattan a few years later. Hillsong is a renowned church based in America which numerous celebrities follow.

Baldwin confessed that she had never been a “crazed” Belieber, but said:

“One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out romantically.”

Baldwin said the pair went through a “very dramatic excommunication” after Bieber's personal life took a downward spiral, which led him to ignore her and shut Hailey out of his life.

The young model said church has always been “the common denominator” in their relationship, allowing them to "hug it out" a few months later;

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life,” he said. “I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Baldwin's uncle, Alec Baldwin, let the cat out of the bag that the famous couple had wed in September 2018 after telling Access: “They just went off and got married and I don't know what the deal is.

Feature image; StyleCaster