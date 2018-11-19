Faux Fur stops the BRRR: Winter’s most glamorous coat is BACK

Faux real, winter is well and truly on its way. "What does this mean?" I hear you ask. It means… it's time to get FURRY.

Finding the perfect coat can be a difficult, time-consuming and frustrating task. We've decided to do all the work FUR you, and compile a list of every coat that has caught our eye on the high street this winter season.

So far, brands such a Monki, Mango, Topshop and Zara have impressed us with their glamorous faux fur, but there are some KILLAH vintage websites such as Nine Crows, ASOS Marketplace and Beyond Retro which sell vintage faux fur items that have us collapsed on the floor in sheer fashion overdrive.

I mean, you're welcome.

Nasty Gal Go Fur It Faux Fur Coat, was €121.00 now €60.50

Topshop Luxe Faux Fur Coat: 125,00 €

Missguided Nude leopard print faux fur coat, €95.00

Monki Super Soft Fluffy Coat, €70

Zara, €89.95 faux fur coat

PrettyLittleThing faux fur jacket in multi, €62.21

Bershka patterned faux fur coat, €89.99

Pull and Bear round neck faux fur jacket, 39.99 €

ASOS two tone mongolian faux fur coat in multi, €82.95

Urban Outfitters Jakke Rita Green Faux Fur Jacket, €199.00

Missguided premium blue crop pelted faux fur jacket, €102.00

Bershka faux fur coat in red, €34.99

Glamorous coat in stripe faux fur, €124.43

Monki faux fur coat, €70

Mango checked faux fur coat, €119.99

Some of these uber-glam coats are on sale this week (Black Friday, how are ya) so nab them before they sell out.

Fur can be a tricky business to navigate, finding the right one to suit you is honestly like picking your new home. You're seeking comfort, warmth, and a place to sleep.

What? You can't deny that those coats are prime nap-time material. They're warmer than our hearts after watching pupper videos on Youtube.

Which one's your favourite?