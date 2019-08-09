Ex Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Arabelle Chi confirm romance

Ex Love Island stars Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson have confirmed their romance after they were spotted getting cosy together on a Manchester night out.

The duo were pictured getting close while out clubbing, with photos showing the couple heading off to the Malmaison hotel on Thursday morning.

The pair went on low-key date to the cinema today, making their fling official. Rumours of 21-year-old Wes, from the 2018 show, and 28-year-old Arabella first swirled at the end of July.

The pair went on a romantic pizza date together back then, and new images obtained by The Sun show the couple walking hand-in-hand. It's almost as if they wanted to be pictured together, eh?

The model reunited with Wes when she returned from a work trip to Mallorca. The couple were later seen kissing at the table, and have been seeing each other ever since.

Arabella was voted out of the villa this year after only three days after catching the attention of 24-year-old model Danny Williams, who was coupled up with Yewande Biala.

Danny ended up dumping Yewande for the blonde bombshell, but she was voted off the next day by the public and her fellow housemates. Danny has since started another romance with Jourdan Riane

Wes coupled up with Megan Barton-Hanson in the 2018 series and the pair went on to date for six months before their bitter split over Dancing on Ice cheating allegations.

Arabella and Wes's relationship status comes as Megan appears Celebs Go Dating, getting emotional over her break-up with her Wes.

Megan said that she felt "embarrassed and betrayed" after finding out that he was sexting Love Island winner Amber Davies. Time will tell whether this is just another fling for Arabella and Wes.

Feature image: Instagram/@fabulousmag/MJ-pictures.com