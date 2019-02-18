‘Don’t suffer in silence’ Lili Reinhart undergoing therapy for depression

Lili Reinhart is a gift to us all. The Riverdale star is known for being extremely positive and open about mental health, especially towards her young fanbase.

The 22-year-old actress has opened up about "self-love" on Instagram, revealing that she has started therapy again for anxiety and depression.

On Friday, she uploaded an image to her Instagram story, using her platform to remain outspoken about health issues and focusing on priorities.

She captioned the post;

"Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of," she wrote. "Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old or 'proud' you're trying to be."

"We are all human. And we all struggle. Don't suffer in silence," she continued.

"Don't feel embarrassed to ask for help. I'm 22. I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me."

Her post came the day after she wished her boyfriend and fellow Riverdale star Cole Sprouse a happy Valentine's Day; "You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love."

Sprouse himself has gotten candid about his normally-private romance with his beautiful co-star in GQ Magazine.

"It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off," he simply said. "It's just something that exists."

Lili announced that she was taking a pause from Twitter last December, saying that the "site is not good for my mental health."

Reinhart told ET in October that she wanted to show a realistic portrayal of her life.

“I try to be open because I'm not putting on a show,” she said. “I'm not trying to look perfect… my life in general is not extremely glamorous. I do a lot of really cool and glamorous things, but that's not my day to day."

"I like to show off myself as being in my natural habitat, which is pretty much just in my bed, eating," she said.

We truly appreciate her honesty and self-care PSAs; we all need time to ourselves, and mental health should always be a priority.

Feature image: PopBuzz