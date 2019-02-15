Congrats: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are OFFICIALLY ENGAGED

Congratulations are in order for superstar couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, who got ENGAGED on Valentine's Day.

Perry shared the news just an hour ago on her Instagram, captioning the image; "Full Bloom." Adorable, we can't cope.

Katy is sporting a stunning ruby and diamond ring, a tear in her eye, and surrounded by a bunch of cute red heart balloons. Our feels are legit exploding right now, we just LOVE love.

Orlando shared the same image to his own Instagram, simply captioning the snap, "Lifetime."

The singer posted a sweet shot of Orlando asleep with her puppies, and honestly it's like they're trying to break us. It's working.

They're definitely one big, happy family/squad goals;

Image: @katyperry/Instagram

The happy pair began dating in January 2016, but split briefly in 2017 for unknown reasons.

Thank the Gods, they reunited last April and have been blissfully happy ever since. They're just meant to be.

We can't WAIT to see the photos of their wedding, which is sure to be a colourful and grand affair knowing Katy's style.

Not to mention the celebrity guests; we wonder if their ex-partners, Miranda Kerr and Russell Brand will show up? Either way, CONGRATS GUYS.

Feature image: USA Today