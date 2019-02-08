This Love Island fan theory about break-ups has BLOWN our minds

The Love Island couples are breaking everyone's hearts at the moment with what feels like CONSTANT break-ups, one after another.

A string of break-ups in quick succession from Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley , and even winners Jack and Dani had brief split back in December.

Now the viewers are speculating that the ITV reality show implore the couples to sign a 'six-month contact' which prevents them from breaking up until at least six months after the show ends.

How people say love Island isn't a fix yet after 6 months every couple suddenly spit up — Courtney Roberts (@courtroberts2) February 7, 2019

It was recently reported that series champs Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham had called time on their relationship in December, but reunited just a few days later. Many people believed back then that it was all a publicity stunt to gain more attention…

It was then alleged a few days ago that the pair had taken a break following Jack's admission that he took a class A drug on nights out with friends, only for them to show PDA after Dani's return from Tanzania.

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley split earlier this month, despite Kaz insisting she "still loves" 26-year-old Josh. Suspish.

Megan Barton Hanson split with Wes Nelson following his introduction to Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer. It was claimed that Hanson was jealous at how much time Wes was spending with his partner, and tensions rose.

The pair released a statement after ending their seven-month relationship, even using the famous phrase 'consciously uncoupling' and announcing that they would co-parent their hamster. (GAS)

However, fans are calling bullsh*t, insisting that the entire thing is a hoax. Especially since Megan showed up to Dancing on Ice that same evening.

Are Megan and Wes trolling us with this break-up statement? They’re ‘consciously uncoupling’ and going to ‘co-parent’ their hamster? I’m calling BS #loveisland pic.twitter.com/erX5djhf8I — (@EleanorRJL) January 26, 2019

Adam Collard and girlfriend Zara McDermott are also "on the rocks" following an argument over his party boy ways. One social media user wrote;

"Does Love Island have a contract with the couples that they have to stay together for six months after the show ends? They're all breaking up this month…"

Hmmm, we need to get our detective hats on for this one, because something fishy is 100 percent afoot.

Does love island have a contract with the couples that they have to stay together for 6 months after the show ends ? There all breaking up this month #LoveIsland — (@LaurenMarkey97) February 7, 2019

Another fan of the show commented that suddenly, their jobs just HAPPEN to get in the way of their romance:

I think the Love Island contestants should have to wait 6 months before accepting work, maybe then they wouldn’t all split up after 6 months due to ‘work commitments’ — (@jessy_donnelly) February 4, 2019

Kaz Crossley spoke about her split on Monday's Capital Breakfast Show, she shut down rumours that her and Josh's romance was fake: "Basically when we met each other on the show everything was so perfect."

She confessed: "I definitely was in love. Definitely. I'm still in love. We still have a lot of love for each other."

Yet the online speculations keeps gaining heat, seeing as boyfriends are being dropped "like flies" according to one Twitter fan:

Convinced the Love island lot have a ‘relationship for 6 months after you leave’ contract dropping boyfs like flies these gals — (@CharlAmandaE) February 1, 2019

What do you think of the conspiracy theory?

We have to admit, the whole thing is pretty believable. Yet… the show's runners-up, Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, split up WITHIN the six month limit:

Laura rubbished accusations that her relationship was false, telling people to be "more kind" considering "Love Island relationships are REAL."

The show is essentially an eight-week summer sunshine binge, and we all want to believe that it's all real but let's be honest: it ain't so.

Do we think that the couples are contractually obliged to stay together when the show ends?

We may never know the answer to this INCREDIBLY important question, but we've contact the FBI, MI5 and CIA to get on the case. We need answers, people.

