VIP Style Awards: The biggest trend Irish bloggers were rocking

Unless you accidentally flung your phone into the sea yesterday, I'm sure you noticed that one of Ireland's biggest fashion nights of the year was taking place – both at Dublin's The Marker Hotel and across social media.

The VIP Style Awards encouraged those nominated for awards and their supporters to gather for a night of revelry and fashion scrutiny – and one blogger trend in particular was palpable after one glance around the room.

Ruffles, ruffles, everywhere – and all of them in black.

Of course, there were the outliers, like Doireann Garrihy who opted for a quirky but stylish llama-print pantsuit, Holly Carpenter, whose jewel-toned dress was reminiscent of Taylor Swift's 2016 Grammys look (although I must say Holly wore it better) and James Kavanagh who turned up in a contemporary Balenciaga laundry bag.

However, the most noticeable look was that of the flamenco dancer emoji in a mourning procession – and I honestly mean that in a good way.

From Just Jordan to Louise Cooney to Rosie Connolly, the red carpet was awash with the gentle sashay of black ruffles.

Louise Cooney opted for a black fulll-skirted dress with tiered ruffles on the skirt, topped with a lacy corset and Louise's signature blonde curly blow dry.

Lisa Jordan of Just Jordan – winner of the Best Dressed Award at the SHEmazing Awards, might I add – went for a spacially occupying ball gown with a high-neck top and lengthy, voluminous train.

Rosie Connolly, who has recently taken some time from social media, went for a dramatically cut dress by blogger fave Umit Kutluk. The dress featured waterfall ruffles and an asymmetric shoulder, and was my personal favourite of the night.

Whether the all-black ensembles were a nod to the Me Too movement of the Oscars or simply a cosmic coincidence is yet to be seen, but now we have a hankering to incorporate a statement ruffle into our glam wardrobe.

Here are the pieces in our online carts for ticking this trend box with ease:

