SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

The Thirst Appreciation: Klaus from Netflix’ The Umbrella Academy

by

You may be familiar with some of Robert Sheehan's earlier work… or you may have just been introduced to him via the thirst trap of Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy has us all binge-watching the show 24/7, but Sheehan's character provides some eye candy for Twitter users of the modern day, who adore Klaus Hargreeves in all his hilarious, flamboyant and substance-abusing glory.

The Irish actor garnered attention back in 2009 when he portrayed lovable trouble-maker Nathan Young in E4's hit show, Misfits. The memes of his character's funniest lines still live on…

A stint on Love/Hate as Darren cemented his rising star status, and he has recently hit America, playing Simon in The Mortal Instruments film.

Now he's catching more than his fair share of eyes in Gerard Way's new dark superhero show; The Umbrella Academy. My Chemical Romance's former frontman has some serious talents.

Klaus' power is that he can hear the dead, which partially explains his insanity. The lad is high or drunk in every scene, and it makes for VERY entertaining content altogether…

We decided to check out what Twitter had to say about our lust-worthy Irish export, and it's fairly hilarious. The thirst trap has caught it's prey, you might say…Here are our fave reactions from the general public. Enjoy…

1. We ADORE that this video found true meaning when related to Klaus' gift:

2. "Don't stan the crazy white boy": A novel.

3.  THE FLAVAH:

4. "I only want happiness for him": 

5. THAT scene where he's jamming in his towel and Mary J. Blige rolls in:

6. Klaus and Ben together: the greatest combo of sass we didn't just need but deserved:

7. How oblivious Klaus is at ALL TIMES to any type of danger:

8. Lady Gaga-level of praise:

9. Official 'White Boy of the Month' category winner: 

10.  His phone calls to the dead aren't exactly eloquent:

11. Klaus + Ben = Our Heart

12. Some fans would even, dare we say it, DIE for him:

13. His self-care priorities are in order:

14. We're just so thankful to Gerard Way:

15. We CRAVE the crazy:

16.  The scene with his father's ashes had us whEEZING:

17. We just want to show our support:

18. His fear of ghosts is so damn pure:

19.  The resemblance to his old character of Nathan Young in Misfits is uncanny:

20.  Finally, the statement we all know to be true:

Is that all the Klaus Netflix can offer us? We won't rest until we see more of his beautiful face and hilarious quotes. 

netflix hargreeves GIF by The Umbrella Academy

Congrats on another winning role, Robert Sheehan. You've only gone and set another thirst trap, and we've all fallen into it head first.

Trending