The Thirst Appreciation: Klaus from Netflix’ The Umbrella Academy

You may be familiar with some of Robert Sheehan's earlier work… or you may have just been introduced to him via the thirst trap of Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy has us all binge-watching the show 24/7, but Sheehan's character provides some eye candy for Twitter users of the modern day, who adore Klaus Hargreeves in all his hilarious, flamboyant and substance-abusing glory.

The Irish actor garnered attention back in 2009 when he portrayed lovable trouble-maker Nathan Young in E4's hit show, Misfits. The memes of his character's funniest lines still live on…

A stint on Love/Hate as Darren cemented his rising star status, and he has recently hit America, playing Simon in The Mortal Instruments film.

Now he's catching more than his fair share of eyes in Gerard Way's new dark superhero show; The Umbrella Academy. My Chemical Romance's former frontman has some serious talents.

Klaus' power is that he can hear the dead, which partially explains his insanity. The lad is high or drunk in every scene, and it makes for VERY entertaining content altogether…

We decided to check out what Twitter had to say about our lust-worthy Irish export, and it's fairly hilarious. The thirst trap has caught it's prey, you might say…Here are our fave reactions from the general public. Enjoy…

1. We ADORE that this video found true meaning when related to Klaus' gift:

Klaus arguing with Ben and the other ghosts pic.twitter.com/61FoBrYl0X#UmbrellaAcademy — (@_KWONIIE) February 15, 2019

2. "Don't stan the crazy white boy": A novel.

me: watching #umbrellaacademy

don’t stan the crazy white boy don’t stan the klaus: h- me: pic.twitter.com/QQIflny0td — (@whatsbian) February 16, 2019

3. THE FLAVAH:

klaus from the umbrella academy i- ….. THE FLAVOR pic.twitter.com/zGqZV8tarM — ash (@ashlyynxx) February 20, 2019

4. "I only want happiness for him":

klaus from the umbrella academy? i only want happiness for him. i only want love for him. i only want the best things for him. i love him. pic.twitter.com/pyaAoKggOO — (@rektuser) February 15, 2019

5. THAT scene where he's jamming in his towel and Mary J. Blige rolls in:

Klaus when Cha-Cha and Hazel broke into the house #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/qXk4E1ydMR — (@TamaraAisha2) February 17, 2019

6. Klaus and Ben together: the greatest combo of sass we didn't just need but deserved:

Klaus and Ben, were the iconic duo we deserved PERIODT. #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Up6wblAXP — ebony jenkins (@chocolatesunn) February 18, 2019

7. How oblivious Klaus is at ALL TIMES to any type of danger:

This literally Klaus and Ben 90 of the time #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/tjGRqD3HVa — (@kaheiflirt) February 16, 2019

8. Lady Gaga-level of praise:

Klaus in the umbrella academy :

me: pic.twitter.com/rpMfT51vTy —(@godofthunderrr1) February 20, 2019

9. Official 'White Boy of the Month' category winner:

can i declare robert sheehan aka klaus from umbrella academy the white boy of the month already? pic.twitter.com/SllCytEoyo — (@ladybiwd) February 17, 2019

10. His phone calls to the dead aren't exactly eloquent:

11. Klaus + Ben = Our Heart

I think we can all agree ben and klaus have the best relationship on the show #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/gygTalHQdZ — (@cassiansnesta) February 16, 2019

12. Some fans would even, dare we say it, DIE for him:

hi i would die for klaus hargreeves in a heartbeat #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/LYxKmgg2NO —(@emmamcfa) February 17, 2019

13. His self-care priorities are in order:

*cha-cha and hazel shooting up their home* klaus: pic.twitter.com/NI8dnrryvs — February 18, 2019

14. We're just so thankful to Gerard Way:

#umbrellaacademy

gerard way really gifted us with klaus. i’ve never been more grateful. i jus- pic.twitter.com/ZQXhkrz00m — soph (@darlingloverboy) February 17, 2019

15. We CRAVE the crazy:

me before watching umbrella academy: ok i’m not gonna fall for another fictional character NOT THIS TIME klaus: takes drugs, is crazy, clearly a fuck up me: pic.twitter.com/Dp1sd6o7RQ —(@joshhurie) February 17, 2019

16. The scene with his father's ashes had us whEEZING:

And at this scene I knew I’d die for you klaus hargreeves pic.twitter.com/4z42JtoOw2 — (@daonlynodi) February 16, 2019

17. We just want to show our support:

18. His fear of ghosts is so damn pure:

klaus: i’ve finally conquered my fear of ghosts ben: that’s the spirit klaus: oh fuck where — (@wronguacademy) February 17, 2019

19. The resemblance to his old character of Nathan Young in Misfits is uncanny:

every time i see klaus in the umbrella academy i can't help but think about nathan i miss my baby sosososo much pic.twitter.com/f6OaS8I9A1 — (@lexabarnxs) February 21, 2019

20. Finally, the statement we all know to be true:

imagine thinking klaus isn’t the best character on umbrella academy — (@fuckasilver) February 18, 2019

Is that all the Klaus Netflix can offer us? We won't rest until we see more of his beautiful face and hilarious quotes.

Congrats on another winning role, Robert Sheehan. You've only gone and set another thirst trap, and we've all fallen into it head first.