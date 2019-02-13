The return of Anna and Elsa: Frozen 2 trailer FINALLY released

It seems like such a long time ago when Frozen first hit our screens, bringing incredible music, stunning animation and beautiful characters for every age to enjoy. Let It Go became an anthem, winning dozens of awards along the way.

Our favourite ice Queen Elsa and her loving sister Anna were torn apart as children when Elsa's magical powers became too hard to control.

The massively successful film saw the siblings reunite alongside some hilarious and charming friends; the comedic snowman Olaf, stubborn Kristoff and his trusty reindeer, Sven.

Finally, a trailer for the much-anticipated sequel has been released, and Elsa doesn't look like she's in Arendelle anymore.

Elsa must brave an entirely new element in the teaser trailer from Disney, which shows the Queen (played by Idina Menzel) conquering a gigantic wave of the ocean and joining familiar faces like Princess Anna, Olaf and Kristoff.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck once again join forces for the film, as well as song-writer married couple Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Lee is co-writing the script with Hidden Figures scribe Allison Schroeder, hinting to Variety that the upcoming adventure will be "bigger" and "more epic" than the initial release; “They’re going to go far out of Arendelle."

Frozen became an instant sensation after it was released back in 2013, raking in over $1.3 billion at the box office, as well as two Academy Awards.

It's also the highest-grossing animated film ever made, and the 13th biggest flick of all time. It was even adapted as a Broadway musical last year, and was nominated for three Tonys.

Frozen 2 hits the cinemas on November 22, get ready for the return of our favourite magical sisters.

Feature image: Fulbridge