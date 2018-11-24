The perfect gifts for the sister who ALWAYS nicks your stuff

Christmas is just around the corner and I am VERY excited about it.

As the eldest sister I feel like there's more pressure on me to buy amazing gifts for my sisters. Finding the perfect gift can be a complete and utter nightmare, but I realised there are so many essential things to buy your sisters; basically everything they steal on you.

My sisters are forever 'borrowing' everything and anything on me, from jeans to deodorant and from my curler to perfume. And tbh I'm fed up with it.

So how do we solve this problem?

Buy them the thing they're ALWAYS robbing on you. This gift guide is here to help my fellow struggling sisters who have had enough of their siblings and the constant case of missing belongings.