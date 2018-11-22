The perfect gift guide for any mates who possess utter NOTIONS
Buying a gift for your friends or family can be difficult enough when they don't possess 'notions.'
What are notions, you ask? Well, it's essentially when a person has grandiose elements of extravagance; whether in terms of fashion, style, food & drink, décor or just in their everyday life.
They drink non-fat, no-foam, five-shot half-caffeine pumpkin spice latte in a special cup at a certain temperature and will refuse to do most activities due to footwear, except yogalates.
You'd never catch them drinking cans, especially not Tesco lager; they're most likely only drinking a craft beer that no one has heard of or a slimline tonic with lime cordial and a shot of vodka on the side.
Plebs such as us probably would take a taxi or public transport to a club, whereas someone with 'notions' might take a large limousine with white doves as their accessories.
According to the Urban Dictionary definition:
…You get the idea. It's luxurious hipster-ism.
So, how does one buy a present for someone who are that little bit too big for their boots? It's hard, but not impossible.
Here are our top 20 gifts for those with notions.. proceed with monetary caution.
1. Candlelight Prosecco snowglobe
2. A rose gold cocktail set
3. Topshop Flo Marabou shoulder bag
4. Whiskey stones
5. Avoca sea-salt chocolate
6. Huggable Avocado Cooling & Heating Pad
7. Charlotte Tilbury, Charlotte's beauty universe
8. Scented Diffuser
9. Pink Marble iPhone 6/6s/7/8 Case
10. Bicycle Leather Wine Holder
11. Soirée wine aerator
12. Crosley Cruiser Pink and Gold Bluetooth Vinyl Record Player
13. Metal straws
14. Fujifilm Instax™ Mini 9 Smokey White Instant Camera
15. JO MALONE LONDON Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne 100ml
16. Popcorn Maker
17. G&Tea set
18.Topshop petite luxe fur coat
19. Grow your own indoor garden
20. Personalised hip-flask
There you have it, ladies.
The ultimate gift guide for those in your life who are just that little bit EXTRA, or who think that litle bit highly of themselves.
If they already have some of these gifts, well then I'm afraid they have too many notions for their own good, and this quest is totally futile…