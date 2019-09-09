The KKW Beauty x Winnie Harlow make-up collab is almost here

One of the most exciting beauty collaborations of the year is almost here, but it's not exactly garnering the positive attention they hoped for…

KKW Beauty and Canadian Victoria's Secret model Winnie Harlow have joined forces, with brand founder Kim Kardashian announcing the news in an Instagram post yesterday.

The model and beauty mogul looked eerily similar in the campaign shots, sporting sky-high ponytails and matching makeup looks. The collab is set to launch next week, but some people aren't happy.

Kim shared in a caption; "I'm so excited to announce my new KKW x WINNIE Collab!" The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added that Harlow is "the definition of a true beauty."

The collaboration is set to launch on September 13 and will feature a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, a highlighter duo and three glosses (for an extortionate amount of cash).

The criticism underneath West's posts was mainly targeting Harlow for her disparaging comments about Duckie Thot and Tyra Banks in the past.

The model referred to Duckie Thot's natural hair as "cauliflower ass head", after Thot spoke out about her struggle to reveal her natural hair on Australia's Next Top Model.

Harlow was also a contestant on America's Next Top Model, and recently became Victoria's Secret's first model with vitiligo. Thot has landed multiple high-end campaigns, including with Fenty Beauty.

“LMFAO! WHAT ARE THOOOOOSEEEEE cauliflower ass head.” – Winnie Harlow, speaking about Duckie Thot’s natural hair when she put it in a ponytail https://t.co/7zoHsi4nms — @emoblackthot (@emoblackthot) September 8, 2018

"Thought I was the only who was not a Winnie fan until I read the comments," wrote one commenter. "But people change and grow and evolve. So maybe her attitude is better but she won't get my money."

The KKW x Winnie palette also drew comparison to Lunar Beauty's Greek Goddess Colour Palette, which launched late last year. Time will tell whether the collection will be worth the money.

KKW Beauty's KKW x Winnie Harlow Collection Bundle is priced at €101.50 in total ($112) and will be available from September 13 at KKWBeauty.com

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian