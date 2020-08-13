Shop Kate Middleton’s summer style with these affordable dupes

As always, this summer we’ve found ourselves lusting after Kate Middleton’s style finds yet again. Let’s face it — the Duchess of Cambridge really knows how to rock a midi dress.

From floral to monochrome, Kate’s a true pro at exuding effortless elegance. We loved this season’s looks so much that we decided to hunt down some suitable dupes at affordable prices. Be quick though — we have a feeling that these are going to sell out fast!

The Floral Shirt-Dress

The Duchess wore this summery look on her trip with Prince William to Barry Island in Wales in early August. This leaf-print belted midi shirt-dress from M&S is a very cost-effective alternative, priced at €54.

Image sources: instagram.com/kensingtonroyal/ and marksandspencer.com

The White Midi-Dress

This clean and classy shirt-dress made its debut at Wimbledon in 2019, and Kate looked just as stunning in it again this year when she wore it to Baby Basics UK, a baby bank in Sheffield. The Duchess helped unpack donations, before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they needed it most. This white midi shirt-dress, complete with puff-sleeves and a tie-waist-belt from River Island (and available on ASOS), is the perfect dupe for this elegant number. Plus, it’s an absolute bargain on sale for only €60.83.

Image sources: instagram.com/kensingtonroyal/ and asos.com

The Polka Dot Dress

If you’re looking for a chic and trendy pattern then black and white polka dots are the way to go. We adored this timeless outfit Kate wore back in July, when she was promoting the BBC Education initiative, Tiny Happy People. This shorter barb polka dot tea-dress from Joanie is a great alternative, which you can wear all year round, coming in at nearly €50.

Image sources: instagram.com0kensingtonroyal/ and joanieclothing.com

The Summer Floral Dress

Who doesn’t love a summery floral dress? Definitely not Kate anyway, as she was glowing in this vibrant, floral piece. With so many amazing patterns and styles out there at the moment, it really was a struggle to find one which matched The Duchess’ dress perfectly. However, we think this pink-floral-print, angel-sleeved midi-dress from Topshop fits the bill nicely. It’s available in regular, tall and petite sizes for only €64.

Image sources: instagram.com/kensingtonroyal/ and topshop.com

Now if you'll excuse us, we have some online-ordering to do…