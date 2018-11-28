NSFW: These wardrobe buyers got more than they bargained for

I'm sure we've all told our parents how embarrassing we think they are, how they mortify us beyond the valley of shame for merely existing.

Normally most of the things they do genuinely aren't embarrassing, we're just being dramatic.

In this case, however: one Twitter user explained a genuinely unfortunate mishap which happened when her mother was selling a wardrobe… and it's HILARIOUS.

Sophie Eke captioned the image: "Nice one mum", with texts from a buyer who reportedly could see her poor mums' boobs in the mirror of the item up for sale.

Nice one mum pic.twitter.com/pxEgu8mPR4 — Sophie Eke (@sophieeke_) 13 October 2018

The buyer texted Julie saying: "Hi Julie, I don't mean to sound rude but just thought I'd let you know as I noticed straight away… the photo you uploaded of the wardrobes, I'm unsure if its what I think but it seems that there are some boobs in the mirror!"

"Sorry just wanted to let you know xxx"

Thank God, her daughter didn't upload the full X-rated image, but the tweet has since gone viral. It has been retweeted over 28k times and has over 100k likes, our mums would MURDER us for this.

My beautiful new daughter just appeared in our kitchen and said: ‘Please don’t dance or sing mum. You’re embarrassing at both.’ Is this parenthood?!!! #TotallyCrushed — Ruth Ibegbuna (@MsIbegbuna) 27 November 2018

We wonder what Julie thinks of the whole thing?

We hope she finds it funny, otherwise she might be pretty damn mad (understandably) with her daughter for putting the tweet up about her in the first place.

It just goes to show, be careful what you put on the internet gals, and maybe check your photos for any nudity BEFORE you upload them?

Feature image: kickassfacts.com